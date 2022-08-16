Leaked MultiVersus voice lines hint at Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch character additions

Only yesterday, two future playable characters for MultiVersus — Black Adam and Stripe — had their inclusions leaked ahead of an official reveal. Since then, another two are believed to have been uncovered thanks to hidden audio files: Beetlejuice and The Wizard of Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West.

First shared by Twitter user AisulMV, these were presumably included as part of the Season 1 update and then datamined. At the time of writing, the post containing voice lines for Beetlejuice has been taken down via a copyright strike, although this only cements that it’s accurate.

The audio files for the Wicked Witch, however, remain up. So far, all her discovered voice lines are only for when she’s the announcer. Considering every playable character in the game can also be selected as the announcer, it’s safe to assume that she will be playable too.

Wicked Witch announcer voicelines ONLY

another post coming in a few with a bunch of random ones pic.twitter.com/lprvqs6znf — AisulMV (@AisulMV) August 15, 2022

So far, there’s nothing to indicate when Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch will be added to the roster. Them arriving as part of a Halloween event or something would be thematically appropriate, but that’s purely speculation.

Considering they haven’t been formally revealed yet, they’ll most likely arrive after Rick, Black Adam, and Stripe, who all lack a release date. All we know is that they’ll be added as part of Season 1, with the season’s first new character, Morty, coming next week.

Beetlejuice and the Wicked Witch bring MultiVersus’ roster up to 23, but there are still many other characters whose identities have possibly been given away in previous leaks. Examples include more DC characters like the Joker, classic Cartoon Network stars like the Powerpuff Girls, and even Ted Lasso of all things.

As for what we officially know is coming, Season 1 will also be adding new gameplay modes during its runtime. Namely, a classic arcade mode and a ranked mode for online play. Neither mode has a release date, though, and we don’t even know how long Season 1 will run for.