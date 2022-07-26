MultiVersus public beta will nerf Taz’s broken tornado attack

It’s been a week since the private beta for MultiVersus went live. Later today, everyone else will be able to participate and see what all the fuss is about surrounding the Warner Bros. crossover fighter. The public beta is an especially good time to get started because the game’s most infamous character has seen a significant nerf.

Throughout the private beta, the MultiVersus community quickly learned how good Taz of the Looney Tunes is, particularly his Tornado attack. As a result, online matches became plagued with Taz players who would just spam the Tornado attack over and over, much to everyone else’s annoyance. Fortunately, the latest patch has made some serious changes to how the attack works, and Player First Games will only be nerfing it further in future patches.

“If you have been following early access, Taz’s Tornado has been dominating his character kit and presenting a non-obvious knowledge check for newer players. By reducing its effectiveness we hope to improve his gameplay health and loop and bring the game to a healthier state for newer players,” reads the patch notes.

For now, the attack’s duration has been reduced, as well as the knockback from the final hit. One of the multi-hits has also been removed and the hit pause for all the attack’s hits has been decreased. Eventually, the attack will be repurposed as a cooldown move but the developers still want it to be Taz’s signature move, so they won’t make it too weak. They also plan on buffing the rest of Taz’s moveset to make up for the nerfs.

“The tornado is Taz’s signature move so we want to keep it as one of his most powerful attacks, with the cooldown forcing more intentional use of it. These nerfs will reduce Taz’s strength, especially at higher levels of play, so expect some buffs to the other moves in his kit in the near future.”

Taz isn’t the only character to be affected by the patch. Batman, Iron Giant, Bugs Bunny, and Steven Universe have all seen changes to keep them balanced. Bugs’ basic attacks, for example, could combo into themselves or keep opponents locked in place, but that’s fixed with the patch. Velma players will notice that she’s much lighter now and that’s due to an oversight on the developers’ part. As the notes explain, she was never meant to be as heavy as she initially was.

The full patch notes can be read on MultiVersus’ official website, alongside a reminder that LeBron James from Space Jam 2 will be joining the roster once the public beta launches.