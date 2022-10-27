New God of War: Ragnarok behind-the-scenes trailer dives into enemy, realm, and combat variety

Sony has released a new behind-the-scenes video for the highly anticipated God of War: Ragnarok. The video features a plethora of game designers and developers, who all dive into the new enemy, realm, and combat variety. The designers talk about listening to community feedback and all the work it goes into creating unique combat abilities and new foes.

One of the first things shown off in the footage has Kratos using the elements of fire, earth, water, and wind in his attacks. Following fan feedback, the developers intend to include more mini-bosses, and each of the nine realms that Kratos will be traveling in will have its own set of enemies. Kratos fought dark elves in the previous title, but in Ragnarok, he will also face light elves. One big difference between Ragnarok and the previous God of War game is how Atreus acts. Atreus is more independent in Ragnarok than he was in the other title, acting on his own rather than following commands from his father. The boy will now help directly attack enemies alongside Kratos, providing a tag-team combat style.

A feature shown in the video is Kratos’ blade grapple move, allowing the character to cover more ground than he could while walking. The developers also gave more variety to Kratos’ shield load-out, giving players the choice to use load-outs that focuses on parry or blocking. The video also featured new attacks for Kratos, including one where he jumps from a small cliff and power slams onto opponents below. The footage shows off more of the game’s visuals, while the developers explain their design philosophy when creating the game.

God of War Ragnarok continues Kratos’ adventure in the realms of Norse Gods and monsters with his son Atreus. The title is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year and is set to launch on November 9. Ragnarok will be a PlayStation exclusive.