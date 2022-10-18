New God of War Ragnarok behind-the-scenes video sets up the story if you didn’t play the 2018 game

Ragnarok is approaching, and God of War fans have been treated to tons of trailers leading up to the sequel’s release. The latest promotional video is the start of a new series, and it’s a great starting point for anyone excited for the new game but hasn’t played the previous one.

Dubbed Shaping the Story, this video is the first of nine weekly behind-the-scenes looks at Ragnarok’s Nine Realms. Up first is Midgard, which is more or less our Earth. The video spends time recapping the events of the first game from the writing team’s perspective, so it’s a great way to get caught up on all the key story beats. If you’d prefer a more cinematic retelling of the 2018 God of War game, you can watch the official recap video that was released earlier this year. That one has more of a storybook look.

If you’re doing the math, you’ll note that with nine videos releasing once a week, this series will actually conclude after the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Until the game arrives, these videos will be spoiler-free. After that point, expect them to discuss the finer details of new realms like Svartalfheim, Vanaheim, and Asgard. Next week’s video will feature Alfheim, the home of the Light and Dark Elves that was featured in the 2018 game.

If you don’t feel like doing the math, then we’ll let you know that God of War Ragnarok releases on Wednesday, November 9. There are several different editions available for preorder now, and a PlayStation 5 bundle will also hit store shelves the same day Ragnarok launches.

In the meantime, there’s plenty of pre-release material to pore over. A recent trailer also focused on Atreus and Kratos in the Nine Realms, and we’ve seen some gameplay from the new Svartalfheim realm already. We also have a breakdown of how to play the God of War games in order if you want to cram before the conclusion to the Norse saga.