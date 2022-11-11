You can finally glamour your retainers without first removing their gear in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3

Let’s face it. The true endgame of Final Fantasy XIV is and always will be the glamour. Aside from making sure the Warrior of Light is decked out in the latest Eorzea fashions, many players also enjoy finding great outfits for their retainers. However, playing dress-up with retainers has always been a bit of a hassle, but that is about to change in Patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble.

In a recent live stream, game director Yoshida Naoki has stated that players will now be able to apply glamours to their retainers’ gear without removing each individual piece first. Essentially, it will become possible to just right click the items in the retainer character equipment panel and glamour their appearance in the same manner one does to their own character. Players will also be able to dye retainer equipment from the retainer equipment panel as well.

This is a small but noteworthy change to the glamour enthusiasts who like to make sure that their retainers are all wearing unique or matching outfits. Since launch, players who want to glamour their retainers have had to basically strip each retainer down, glamour the removed gear separately, and then re-equip it to each retainer one by one. It has been a quite annoying hurdle that left many players just letting their retainers wear whatever mix and matched clown suit they could equip.

Related: Top 10 jobs we’d love to see in Final Fantasy XIV

In addition to retainer glamour, players will now also be able to cast glamour on their own character’s equipment directly from their retainer’s inventory. This quality-of-life change speeds up the process of usually having to remove glamour items from retainer storage before glamouring them onto the Warrior of Light.

Patch 6.3 Gods Revel, Lands Tremble is coming sometime in early 2023.