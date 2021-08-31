All Fortnite Week 13 Chapter 2 Season 7 epic and legendary quests – map challenges

Thanks to the efforts of iFireMonkey we now know what the challenges will be for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 13. As always, there will be a range of challenges that players can complete to get experience for their Battle Pass. Remember, this is the second last week of the season, so it is time to start wrapping up any outstanding challenges from throughout the season.

As always, there are multiple epic quests and then a single, tiered legendary quest to be complete. The epic quests are worth 30,000 XP this season, while the first tier of the legendary quest is worth 45,000, with each subsequent tier also being worth 30,000 XP. You can find the full list of challenges below.

Week 13 Legendary Quests

Open mission kit, then place a jammer outside the IO base in one match (0/2) – 45000 XP

Leave secret documents at a bus stop (0/1) – 30000 XP

Talk with Joey, Sunny, or Dreamflower (0/1) – 30000 XP

Leave an IO car at an alien settlement (0/1) – 30000 XP

Deploy pallets with Cat Food around the IO base (0/2) – 30000 XP

It looks like another week of messing with the Imagined Order, this time to try and lure some aliens into making a move against one of the Satellite Bases. The Epic quests for this week are not yet available, but we will add them to the guide as soon as they are public.