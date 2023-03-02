All island sanctuary animal leavings in Final Fantasy XIV and how to get them
Picking your pasture clean.
Final Fantasy XIV’s Island Sanctuary feature has a lot of mysteries to solve when it comes to kicking back and enjoying the quiet life. Raising animals for crafting materials is a huge part of the Island Sanctuary experience, and Square Enix will add additional creatures to find over time. Raising these animals via your Pasture will allow you to pick leavings off of them on a daily basis to use in the Workshop. Let’s break down all Island Sanctuary animal leavings in Final Fantasy XIV and which creatures from which they are looted.
What Island Sanctuary leavings does each animal give in FFXIV?
As you play around on your Island Sanctuary, one of the first unlocks comes in the form of the Pasture. This lets you raise any animals you catch out in the wild and feed them daily for crafting materials used in the Workshop.
- Ranks 1-3 you can hold a total of 5 animals
- Ranks 4-6 you can hold a total of 10 animals
- Ranks 7+ you can hold a total of 20 animals (current max)
There are a total of nine different animal leavings spread across different animals you can capture on your Island Sanctuary. Each of these animals is guaranteed to give you a specific leaving, and also has a small chance to give a bonus leaving everyday as well.
|Leaving
|100% Chance Animals
|Bonus Chance Animals
|Fleece
|Lost Lamb
Apkallu
Twinklefleece (rare)
|Island Billy (rare)
Apkallu of Paradise (rare)
Ornery Karakul (rare)
Paissa (rare)
|Claw
|Opo-Opo
Ground Squirrel
Glyptodon (rare)
Alligator (rare)
Paissa (rare)
|Glyptodon Pup (rare)
Lemur (rare)
Star Marmot (rare)
Beachcomb (rare)
Gobbue (rare)
Griffin (rare)
|Fur
|Island Doe
Chocobo
Lemur (rare)
Star Marmot (rare)
Stag (rare)
|Opo-Opo
Ground Squirrel
Black Chocobo (rare)
Twinklefleece (rare)
Tiger of Paradise (rare)
|Feather
|Dodo of Paradise (rare)
Black Chocobo (rare)
Griffin (rare)
|Wild Dodo
Chocobo
Blue Back
|Egg
|Wild Dodo
Blue Back
Apkallu of Paradise (rare)
|Apkallu
Dodo of Paradise (rare)
Gold Back (rare)
|Carpace
|Glyptodon Pup
Yellow Coblyn (rare)
Beachcomb (rare)
Morbol Seedling (rare)
|Coblyn
Glytodon (rare)
|Fang
|Coblyn
Gobbue (rare)
Tiger of Paradise (rare)
|Yellow Coblyn (rare)
Alligator (rare)
Morbol Seedling (rare)
|Horn
|Island Billy (rare)
Grand Buffalo (rare)
|Aurochs
Island Nanny
Stag (rare)
|Milk
|Aurochs
Island Nanny
Ornery Karakul (rare)
|Lost Lamb
Island Doe
Grand Buffalo (rare)
In order to acquire certain animals on this guide, you will need to rank up your island to unlock the ability to catch larger creatures. At Rank 2 you can start catching small animals. Rank 6 unlocks the ability to restrain medium animals, and Rank 8 unlocks large animals.
Feeding your animals in the pasture increases their mood and increases the chance of getting the bonus materials based on happiness. For the highest chance, you will want to feed each animal a Premium Island Greenfeed once a day to keep their mood at Gleeful. The process of feeding your animals can be automated once you reach Rank 7 for a daily Seafarer’s Cowries fee. This allows you to check in and loot their leaving throughout the week instead of everyday and still keep their moods high.
Utilizing the Island Sanctuary correctly can earn you a bunch of Seafarer’s Cowries to spend on a variety of different cosmetics.