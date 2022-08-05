Fans of the online multiplayer game Dead by Daylight are checking out the newest game developed by Behaviour Interactive called Hooked on You: a Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. In this game, you find yourself on Murderer’s Island, where the island is inhabited by Killers from the popular game. Although normally you’d run from these Killers in Dead by Daylight, in Hooked on You your goal is to actually date and fall in love with them. However, that’s no easy task considering they’re bloodthirsty Killers who will jump at the opportunity to brutally murder somebody.

All routes in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although the game features a handful of characters that fans of Dead by Daylight will recognize such as Claudette and Dwight, Trickster, and even Ghostface, you can’t date any of them. The only characters that you can date are the four Killers introduced to you at the start of the game: the Huntress, Spirit, Trapper, and Wraith which means that there are four routes in Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim.

Each route has two official endings, a good ending where you accept the Killer’s love. Then, a bad ending where you reject then. There are also early bad ends where you get killed by your love interest or one of the other Killers. So, while the game may only feature four routes that will last about an hour and a half to two hours depending on your reading speed, there’s a lot of fun to be had. The game also features 36 achievements, so those looking to 100% will have plenty of things to do in this visual novel.