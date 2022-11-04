Can you play Harvestella on Steam Deck? Answered

Harvestella is a life sim video game created by Square Enix and Live Wire. The title mixes the farm life simulator elements from Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon with classical role-playing aspects in Square’s flagship Final Fantasy series. The game launched on Steam and the Nintendo Switch on November 4. Since the title is available on Steam, players wonder if Harvestella is compatible with the Steam Deck.

Is Harvestella compatible with the Steam Deck?

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the time of this writing, Harvestella doesn’t have an official rating for the Steam Deck, but there have been reports of gamers playing the game on the Steam Deck. You may have to adjust your Steam Deck settings, yet Harvestella should be compatible with the handheld device. If you’re having trouble getting Harvestella to run on your Steam Deck, you may have to head to the graphics settings on your device and manually adjust the settings. You may also have to play the game in Windowed mode until a patch rolls out when the game gets officially rated for Steam Deck.

Though Harvestella is a fully rendered 3D game, a contrast to the flat 2D pixels of Stardew Valley, the title isn’t super graphically advanced. The game, as is, can run on the Switch with no troubles. If you really want to play Harvestella on the go, the Nintendo Switch may be a better option if the game is not working on your Steam Deck.

Harvestella has proven to be popular among fans of farm sim games. The game contains elements like farming, harvesting, romancing, cooking, and fishing. The title also contains RPG aspects that Square Enix is more familiar with, including combat and traveling in an overworld. The game is currently only a single-player experience, with no news if a multiplayer mode will be coming to the title.