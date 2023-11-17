Every Fortnite x Invincible Crossover Skin & How To Get Them: Omni-Man, Atom Eve, & More

As if it wasn’t enough to have the Fortnite OG map return with the latest season, more crossovers are coming to help stoke the fire. Recent leaks have revealed another impressive crossover: Invincible skins.

While it isn’t as impactful as the Fortnite OG map returning, Invincible Skins still makes for a fantastic new franchise addition to the island. While they won’t be part of Battle Pass, these skins are still part of the season and will likely have great introductions when officially released. Below, we’ll explain everything we know about the Invincible skins coming to Fortnite, including how you can get them and their expected price.

How To Get All Fortnite Invincible Skins

Image by Epic Games

Once they come out, the Invincible skins will be available to purchase from the Item Shop. Like all previous Fortnite collaborations, you can buy characters like Omni-Man or Atom Eve by themselves or as part of a pack that contains all of them. While we don’t know precisely how long these skins will be available, considering how these collaborations have worked in the past, it’s safe to say that they’re tied to the current season. So, if you’re on the fence about purchasing any of Invincible Skins, try picking one side before too long.

Below are all the skins, back blings, and other items revealed to be part of Fortnite x Invincible Crossover crossover:

Skin: Omni-Man

Skin: Invincible

Skin: Atom Eve

Back Bling: Atom Eve Emblem

Back Bling: Atom Eve Emblem Cape

Back Bling: Eve’s Cape

Back Bling: Burger Mart Bag

Back Bling: Omni-Man’s Cape

Back Bling: Omni-Man Emblem Cape

Back Bling: The Immortal’s Head

Pickaxe: Reaniman Arm

Pickaxe: War Women’s Mace

Pickaxe: Subatomic Swords

Emote: Fastest Fastball

Loading Screen: Guardians of the Island

When Will the Fortnite x Invincible Crossover Be Released?

Currently, we don’t know the exact date when Fortnite x Invincible crossover drops. Epic Games themselves have yet to confirm these leaks. However, the next shop update is guaranteed to be on November 17, which could be when the new skins come out and are available to purchase, either by themselves or as a bundle.

How Much Will The Invincible Skins Cost?

Given that leaks have substantiated everything we know, the exact price for any of these Invincible skins has yet to be officially announced. However, Fortnite’s been around for a long time; we can make a good guess. We expect the bundle to cost within the ballpark of 2,500 V-Bucks, while individual skins purchased outside a bundle will likely be 1,500 V-Bucks.