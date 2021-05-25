Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 challenges

The challenges for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 Week 12 have been revealed, thanks to iFireMonkey. The noted Fortnite leaked has revealed the challenges that will be coming to the game on Thursday, June 3.

There are 7 Epic Quests, worth 24000 XP each for a total of 168000 XP. After that is a five-stage Legendary Quest where the first stage is worth 35000 XP and the four following stages are worth 24500 XP each. This means a total of 301000 XP is up for grabs this week, which is a substantial boost to your Battle Pass.

Visit the Zero Point – 24,000 XP

Craft three pistols – 24,000 XP

Defeat a spire guardian – 24,000 XP

Hunt three predators – 24,000 XP

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops – 24,000 XP

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle – 24,000 XP

And, of course, there is also a Legendary quest to be completed as well

Spend 150 gold bars – 35,000 XP

Spend 300 gold bars – 24,500 XP

Spend 450 gold bars – 24,500 XP

Spend 600 gold bars – 24,500 XP

Spend 750 gold bars – 24,500 XP

A fairly standard mix of challenges for this season with quite a few of them centered around Colossal Crops, no doubt turning that area into a hot-drop for a couple of days. Check back on June 3 to find all the guides you will need to get these challenges wrapped up as quickly as possible.