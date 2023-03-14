Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Week 1 seasonal quests and challenges

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is the first of the chapter to restore traditional weekly challenges into the game, allowing players to collect XP by performing unique tasks around the island. These are certainly a great way to level up and unlock Battle Pass cosmetics, as its XP will even lead you to unlocking Battle Stars. Here are all of the Week 1 challenges in Chapter 4 Season 2, and how much XP you can expect to earn by doing the entire set.

All Week 1 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

In total, Week 1 debuts with just five challenges, and you will have until the end of the season to complete them. Each task completed also results in a 12,000 XP reward, so doing all should amass you at least 60,000 XP. However, the season also grants players an additional 34,000 XP upon reaching their Bonus Goal, which you can find at the top of the weekly challenges’ menu. For now, you can discover all Week 1 challenges and their requirements below.

Visit Breakwater Bay, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs (0/3)

Destroy objects while drifting or boosting in a Nitro Drifter (0/25)

Land at Mega City and then reach top 25 players (0/2)

Damage opponents with three different weapon types in a single match (0/3)

Get air time on a Rogue Bike (0/15)

After you have finished your Bonus Goal, the battle royale will lend you yet another, with more challenges needing to be knocked out. Luckily, even if you have finished all weekly challenges, completing those in the Syndicate questline will also count toward the Bonus Goal. This includes winning an arcade game, restoring data receivers, and searching computers for evidence of tampering.