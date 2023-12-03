Fortnite Solid Snake Skins: Release Date & How to Get Them

Fortnite has had some incredible collaborations that have allowed some amazing characters to enter its world, including Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series and Eren Jaeger of Attack on Titan fame. Now, players have the chance to get Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid franchise.

Metal Gear Solid has finally joined the Fortnite family as none other than Solid Snake enters the game with Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. The legendary soldier has two skins available for players to grab, but they’ll need to put in some serious work if they want to earn them. Outside of the aforementioned season, they may even be impossible to unlock, meaning they could be some of the rarest skins in the game.

When Can I Get the Solid Snake Skins in Fortnite?

The Solid Snake skins will be released in Fortnite at some point during Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. While the game lists the number of days players must wait for other bonus Battle Pass skins, the only message for the Solid Snake skins is that they’re “coming soon.”

We’d expect the skins to be available roughly three to four weeks after the start of Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground. This fits with the rough timeline that previous bonus Battle Pass skins have been added to and restricts them to 2023. We believe this is right because at some point before the end of the year, Konami’s Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is meant to be released.

How to Get the Solid Snake Skin in Fortnite

To get the Solid Snake skins in Fortnite, players will likely need to complete a set of bonus Battle Pass quests. These will be released around the middle of Chapter 5 Season 1, giving all players a chance to unlock the skins if they put in the work. However, the skins could also require Battle Pass Stars to unlock, in which case players will need to earn those Stars through gameplay.

We’ll add more information to this guide as to how players get the Solid Snake skin for their locker as it becomes available.

How to Get the Old Snake Skin in Fortnite

To get the Old Snake Skin in Fortnite, players need to first unlock the Solid Snake skin when it becomes available. Then, they’ll need to earn more Battle Pass Stars or complete more quests to unlock everything on the second page of the Solid Snake Pass until they’ve added the Old Snake skin to their locker.

We’ll update this guide when we have more information on how the Old Snake skin is acquired by all players.