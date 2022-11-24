Forza Horizon 5 Donut Media Winter playlist – How to solve Money Pit Treasure Hunt, rewards, and more

It’s the third week of the Donut Media series playlist in Forza Horizon 5. This week features a brand new Treasure Hunt, plus a fresh set of Daily and Weekly challenges. So, what will you need to do to make progress in this series? Let’s take a look./

Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?

All Donut Media Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2001 Acura Integra Type R

Take a photo of Type R

Win a Street Race in Type R

Earn a Slingshot Skill in Type R

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Spend 20,000 credits on upgrades

Earn nine Stars at Danger Signs in any Vans & Utility vehicle upgraded to ‘S1’ class

Complete a Horizon Open Custom Race

Smash five traffic cones

Earn eight Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon

Paint your vehicle’s rims

Win a Dirt Race in a Super Hot Hatch

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete “Bumper 2 Bumper” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Mini JCW Buggy)

(need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Mini JCW Buggy) Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Clothing reward 3 pts.)

(rewards are Clothing reward 3 pts.) Complete Speed Trap challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete Trailblazer challenge (reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

(reward is Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.) Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are BMW M2, M-B A45, Ultima 1020, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Treasure Hunt – “The Experimental Project – Number 5 needs 10,000 upgrades” (reward is 100 #FORZATHON points and 3 pts.)

– “The Experimental Project – Number 5 needs 10,000 upgrades” (reward is 100 #FORZATHON points and 3 pts.) Photo Challenge – Photograph the 2018 Ford Mustang GT at Teotihuacan (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts)

– Photograph the 2018 Ford Mustang GT at Teotihuacan (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts) The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

To complete this week’s Treasure Hunt, here’s what you’ll need to do, Get a Mazda MX-5, and spend at least 10,000 CR in upgrades. Then, the chest will be unlocked. It can be found in the city of Guanajuato.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Complete Donut Media story (rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.)

(rewards are Firebird TA FE and 12 pts.) Monthly Rivals (Playa Azul Circuit Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

– Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist) Forza EV (Horizon Mexico Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.)

– Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (reward is 2 pts.) Complete Seasonal Championship (reward is 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Ford Wagon. 40 points will yield the Zenvo ST1.

These challenges will end on December 1.