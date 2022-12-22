Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Holidays Winter playlist – How to complete #HIDEANDSEEK Photo Challenge, rewards, and more
Head out to Buenas Vista.
The third week of the Horizon Holidays playlist in Forza Horizon 5 is now live, and it includes a fresh batch of challenges. Plus, this week’s tasks also include a new Collectibles challenge that fits the winter theme. So, how can you get all of this week’s playlist done? Let’s take a look.
Related: How many cars are in Forza Horizon 5?
All Horizon Holidays Winter playlist challenges
#Forzathon Weekly Challenges
- Own and drive the 2017 VUHL 05RR
- Win any Road Racing event in VUHL 05RR
- Maintain speed of 170 MPH (273.6 KM/H) for 15 seconds in 05RR
- Earn three Stars at any Danger Sign in 05RR
Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.
#Forzathon Daily Challenges
- Take a picture of your vehicle
- Earn three Air Skills in Cross Country events
- Paint your vehicle’s brake calipers
- Send a Gift Drop to another player
- Earn eight Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon
- Drive above 150 MPH (241.4 KM/H) for 15 seconds in any German vehicle
- Win a Drag Race
A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.
Weekly Race Challenges
- Complete “Santamental Feelings” event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Holden Monaro)
- Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Song reward (Porter Robinson – Language) and 3 pts.)
- Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Exocet Off-Road, 2019 BMW Z4, VW Class 5 Bug, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))
Weekly Challenges
- Photo Challenge – Photograph the Snowman at the Buenas Vista Player House in Cabo San Lucas (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)
- The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)
- Collectibles – Smash 20 Snowmen at the top of La Gran Caldera (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)
Let’s take a look at where the Buenas Vista house is located:
Monthly Challenges
- Monthly Rivals (Estadio Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
- Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)
Hot Wheels Events
- Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)
- Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Porsche Cayman and 5 pts.)
20 points are needed for the Caddy Limo. 40 points will yield the M-B 300 SLR.
These challenges will end on December 29.