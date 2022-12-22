Forza Horizon 5 Horizon Holidays Winter playlist – How to complete #HIDEANDSEEK Photo Challenge, rewards, and more

The third week of the Horizon Holidays playlist in Forza Horizon 5 is now live, and it includes a fresh batch of challenges. Plus, this week’s tasks also include a new Collectibles challenge that fits the winter theme. So, how can you get all of this week’s playlist done? Let’s take a look.

All Horizon Holidays Winter playlist challenges

#Forzathon Weekly Challenges

Own and drive the 2017 VUHL 05RR

Win any Road Racing event in VUHL 05RR

Maintain speed of 170 MPH (273.6 KM/H) for 15 seconds in 05RR

Earn three Stars at any Danger Sign in 05RR

Complete all four, and you will get five points, along with 160 Forzathon points.

#Forzathon Daily Challenges

Take a picture of your vehicle

Earn three Air Skills in Cross Country events

Paint your vehicle’s brake calipers

Send a Gift Drop to another player

Earn eight Drift Skills in the Copper Canyon

Drive above 150 MPH (241.4 KM/H) for 15 seconds in any German vehicle

Win a Drag Race

A new challenge unlocks every day. Players will receive one point and 20 Forzathon Shop points for each of them they complete.

Weekly Race Challenges

Complete "Santamental Feelings" event in The Trial (need to make the Hall of Fame in order to unlock – rewards are 10 pts. and Holden Monaro)

Complete EventLab challenge (rewards are Song reward (Porter Robinson – Language) and 3 pts.)

Complete Speed Zone challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete Speed Trap challenge (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete three Seasonal Championships (rewards are Exocet Off-Road, 2019 BMW Z4, VW Class 5 Bug, and 5 pts. each (15 pts. in total))

Weekly Challenges

Photo Challenge – Photograph the Snowman at the Buenas Vista Player House in Cabo San Lucas (rewards are Car Horn reward and 2 pts)

The Eliminator – Finish 30th or better (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

Collectibles – Smash 20 Snowmen at the top of La Gran Caldera (rewards are Clothing reward and 2 pts.)

Let’s take a look at where the Buenas Vista house is located:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Monthly Challenges

Monthly Rivals (Estadio Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Forza EV (Arch of Mulege Circuit) – Post a clean lap to complete (reward is 4 pts. – Will only give 1 pt. per playlist)

Hot Wheels Events

Complete Speed Trap – Must reach Elite Rank in Hot Wheels Academy to unlock (rewards are Super Wheelspin and 2 pts.)

Complete Seasonal Championship (rewards are Porsche Cayman and 5 pts.)

20 points are needed for the Caddy Limo. 40 points will yield the M-B 300 SLR.

These challenges will end on December 29.