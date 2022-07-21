Forza Horizon 5: How to find the Dragon in the Canyon & the Dragon in the Volcano in Hot Wheels Park DLC

In Forza Horizon 5’s Hot Wheels Park DLC, Playground Games added a number of landmarks that give this map that toy ramp-like look. This includes dragons that are adorned on two unique landmarks in the Park. The Dragon in the Canyon and the Dragon in the Volcano are the two aforementioned dragons, and here’s how you can find both in Forza Horizon 5.

How to find the Dragon in the Canyon

First off, let’s start with the Dragon in the Canyon. The Dragon in the Canyon, as the name suggests, is located in the Giant’s Canyon biome.

This Dragon can be found at Hammer Mountain. Here’s a look at where Hammer Mountain and the Dragon (denoted with the green dragon symbol) is located:

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to find the Dragon in the Volcano

Then, there’s the Dragon in the Volcano. The Dragon in the Volcano is located in the Ice Cauldron biome of Hot Wheels Park.

In order to find this dragon, move toward the eastern part of the Ice Cauldron, right where the Magma Canyon is. Here is where the Dragon in the Volcano is located:

Screenshot by Gamepur

These two dragons are connected, and not just because both are on opposite sides of the map. In the Expert Rank of the Hot Wheels Academy, there is a Major mission entitled ‘Double Dragons.’ which yields 100 Medals upon successful completion. To complete this Mission, users must start at the Dragon atop Hammer Mountain, and then drive to the Dragon by the volcano, and do so under a four-minute time limit and in an S1 Class card.

If you are looking to do this challenge, make sure to plot the point on the map, and then follow the assist line should that be on.