God of War Ragnarok: All New Game Plus Armor Stats
God of War Ragnarok adventure continues in New Game Plus mode, and there’s new armor for you to collect, with a range of diverse stats.
The New Game Plus mode is available in God of War Ragnarok after you complete the campaign once. You’ll have the option to start the new NG+ mode at any time when you reach the final quest, but you can choose to start it after you’ve completed everything in your first campaign.
A handful of unique armor sets are available in this mode, and several powerful armor pieces that you can unlock as you progress through the game. These armor sets have new stats, making them even more powerful. This guide covers all New Game Plus armor sets in God of War Ragnarok and their stats.
All God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus Armor & Stats
Several of these armor sets are from the base game. Although they have different stats, they have the same passives, which will be the same from your first playthrough.
Ares armor
Cuirass of Ares+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 80
- Vitality: 60
- Luck: 60
This chest piece comes with the Rage of Ares passive.
Gauntlets of Ares+
- Strength: 113
- Vitality: 38
- Luck: 38
This comes with the passive Enraged Might. You’ll receive this passive while wearing the bracers or the belt piece.
War Belt of Ares+
- Defense 113
- Vitality: 38
- Luck: 38
Berserker armor
Berserker Cuirass+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 40
- Runic Power: 60
- Vitality: 60
- Cooldown: 60
- Luck: 60
You have the Soulless Warrior passive. When you use a Relic, your melee attacks’ damage dramatically goes up, and the damage you receive for a short time.
Berserker Gauntlets+
- Strength: 113
- Runic Power: 31
- Vitality: 31
- Cooldown: 31
- Luck: 31
You have the passive called Soulless Assault with these gauntlets and the waist armor.
Waist armor
- Defense: 113
- Runic Power: 31
- Vitality: 31
- Cooldown: 31
- Luck: 31
Black Bear armor
Cloak of the Black Bear+
- Strength: 120
- Defense: 120
- Cooldown: 40
You have the Shadow Step passive with this armor. It increases your immunity duration while you evade attacks, and any last-second evasions you make will unleash a volley of Bifröst shards against your opponents.
Wraps of the Black Bear+
- Strength: 125
- Defense: 25
- Cooldown: 25
This comes with the Shadow Strike II passive. Your first melee attack against an opponent has increased damage after evading an enemy attack.
Belt of the Black Bear+
- Strength: 25
- Defense: 125
- Cooldown: 25
Darkdale armor
Darkdale Plackart+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 100
- Runic Power: 50
- Vitality: 50
This comes with the Enraged Slayer passive.
Darkdale Arm Guards+
- Strength: 125
- Runic Power: 31
- Vitality: 31
This comes with the Raging Affliction passive. This passive becomes available while wearing these gauntlets, or the waist guard.
Darkdale Waist Guard+
- Defense: 125
- Runic Power: 31
- Vitality: 31
Dragon Scaled armor
Dragon Scaled Breastplate+
- Strength: 140
- Defense: 140
It has the Dragon’s Fury passive.
Dragon Scaled Bracers+
- Strength: 137
- Defense: 38
It comes with the Dragon’s Rebuke passive while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.
Dragon Scaled Girdle+
- Strength: 38
- Defense: 137
Enlightenment armor
Spaulders of Enlightenment+
- Strength: 80
- Defense: 100
- Runic Power: 100
It comes with a passive called Armament Focus.
Bracers of Enlightenment+
- Strength: 113
- Defense: 63
It comes with the passive called Runic Affliction. This passive becomes available while wearing these gauntlets or the belt armor piece.
Belt of Enlightenment+
- Defense: 113
- Runic Power: 63
Fallen Stars armor
Plackart of Fallen Stars+
- Strength: 80
- Defense: 100
- Runic Power: 90
- Vitality: 30
It has the passive called Arcanist’s Defense.
Bracers of the Fallen Stars+
- Strength: 113
- Runic Power: 56
- Vitality: 19
It has the Reckless Refresh passive while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.
Waist Guard of Fallen Stars+
- Defense: 113
- Runic Power: 56
- Vitality: 19
Fate Breaker armor
Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 80
- Vitality: 90
- Luck: 30
It has a passive ability called Raging Aftermath.
Fate Breaker Wraps+
- Strength: 113
- Vitality: 56
- Luck: 19
It comes with the Raging Fury passive. You receive this while wearing the gauntlets or the belt armor piece.
Fate Breaker Belt+
- Defense: 113
- Vitality: 56
- Luck: 19
Giptumadr armor
Giptumadr’s Breastplate
- Strength: 80
- Defense: 100
- Runic Power: 30
- Luck: 90
It has a passive called Fortune’s Refresh.
Giptumadr’s Gauntlets+
- Strength: 113
- Runic Power: 19
- Luck: 56
The passive for this armor is called Fortune’s Bounty while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.
Giptumadr’s Waist Guard+
- Defense: 113
- Runic Power: 19
- Luck: 56
Guiding Light armor
Breastplate of Guiding Light+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 80
- Luck: 100
It has the passive, Weapon Blessing.
Gauntlets of Guiding Light+
- Strength: 113
- Luck: 63
It comes with the passive Fortune’s Strike while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.
Waist Guard of Guiding Light+
- Defense: 113
- Luck: 63
Hunter armor
Hunter’s Pauldron+
- Strength: 140
- Defense: 70
- Cooldown: 90
It comes with Empowered Range.
Hunter’s Gauntlets+
- Strength: 131
- Cooldown: 56
It comes with the passive Ranged Specialist. This passive becomes available while wearing these gauntlets or the belt.
Hunter’s Belt+
- Strength: 38
- Defense: 94
- Cooldown: 56
Husk armor
Fortified Husk Cuirass+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 180
It has the passive called Defender’s Riposte.
Fortified Husk arm guards+
- Strength: 110
- Defense: 65
It has the passive of Defender’s Relief. You get this passive while wearing these gauntlets or the belt armor piece.
Fortified Husk Girdle
- Defense: 119
Lunda’s Lost armor
Lunda’s Lost Cuirass+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 80
- Runic Power: 40
- Luck: 80
You will receive a passive called Vanir Poison.
Lunda’s Lost Bracers+
- Strength: 113
- Runic Power: 25
- Luck: 50
It has a passive called Prey Upon Poison while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.
Lunda’s Lost Belt+
- Defense: 113
- Runic Power: 25
- Luck: 50
Mani armor
Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom+
- Strength: 80
- Defense: 100
- Runic Power: 40
- Cooldown: 80
It has a passive called Elemental Antagonise.
Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom+
- Strength: 113
- Runic: 25
- Cooldown: 50
It comes with the passive ability called Prolonged Affliction. This passive appears while wearing these bracers or the belt armor pieces.
Mani’s Belt of Wisdom+
- Defense: 113
- Runic Power: 25
- Cooldown: 50
Nidavellir’s Finest armor
Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart+
- Strength: 80
- Defense: 140
- Vitality: 80
It comes with a passive called Stunning Restoration.
Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 38
- Vitality: 50
It comes with a passive called Stunning Persistence while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.
Nidvellir’s Finest Waist Guard+
- Defense: 138
- Vitality: 50
Radiance armor
Shoulder Straps of Radiance+
- Strength: 120
- Defense: 70
- Runic Power: 60
- Luck: 60
It has the passive called Evasive Focus.
Gauntlets of Radiance+
- Strength: 100
It has a passive called Realm Shift. This passive appears while wearing the bracers or the belt armor pieces.
Belt of Radiance+
- Defense: 100
Raven Tears armor
Cuirass of Raven Tears+
- Strength: 70
- Defense: 160
- Luck: 70
You will receive the Healing Mist passive.
Bracers of Raven Tears+
- Strength: 94
- Defense: 50
- Luck: 44
It comes with a passive ability called Healing Efficacy while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.
Girdle of Raven Tears+
- Defense: 144
- Luck: 44
Risen Snow armor
Risen Snow Breastplate
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 100
- Cooldown: 90
- Luck: 50
This comes with the Risen Might passive.
Risen Snow Gauntlets+
- Strength: 125
- Cooldown: 31
- Luck: 31
This has the Risen Stun passive.
Sol’s Courage
Sol’s Spaulders of Courage+
- Strength: 80
- Defense: 100
- Vitality: 100
This has the Redemptive Rage passive.
Sol’s Wraps of Courage+
- Strength: 113
- Vitality: 63
It comes with passive Scathing Rage Burst while wearing these gauntlets or the belt.
Sol’s Belt of Courage+
- Defense: 113
- Vitality: 63
Spiritual armor
Spiritual Shoulder Straps+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 80
- Cooldown: 100
It has a passive ability called Arcane Strength.
Spiritual Wraps+
- Strength: 113
- Cooldown: 63
You receive the passive Arcane Refresh. You receive this passive while wearing the bracers or the waist armor.
Spiritual Belt
- Defense: 113
- Cooldown: 63
Steinbjorn armor
Steinbjorn Plackart+
- Defense: 280
You receive the passive, Bloodthirsty Retaliation.
Steinbjorn Gauntlets+
- Strength: 50
- Defense: 125
This armor piece has a passive called Stunning Retaliation while using these gauntlets or the waist armor.
Steinbjorn Waist Guard+
- Defense: 175
Surtr armor
Surtr’s Scorched Cuirass+
- Strength: 120
- Defense: 100
- Vitality: 70
You have a passive ability called Preemptive Strike.
Surtr’s Scorched Arm+
- Strength: 138
- Vitality: 44
It has a passive called Aggressor’s Resolve while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.
Surtr’s Scorched Girdle+
- Strength: 25
- Defense: 112
- Vitality: 44
Survival armor
Shoulder Guard of Survival+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 100
- Runic Power: 70
- Vitality: 70
- Cooldown: 70
- Luck: 70
Wraps of Survival+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 25
- Runic Power: 44
- Vitality: 44
- Cooldown: 44
- Luck: 44
Belt of Survival+
- Strength: 25
- Defense: 100
- Runic Power: 44
- Vitality: 44
- Cooldown: 44
- Luck: 44
Undying Pyres armor
Bracers of Undying Pyres+
- Strength: 100
- Defense: 80
- Runic Power: 80
- Cooldown: 40
It has a passive called Protective Momentum. When you have Permafrost, Immolation, or Maelstrom skill gauge and it is fully charged, you gain a shield that prevents the first hit from being taken but resets the gauge.
Bracers of Undying Pyres+
- Strength: 113
- Runic Power: 50
- Cooldown: 25
It comes with the passive called Momentous Mastery while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.
Girdle of Undying Pyres
- Defense: 113
- Runic Power: 50
- Cooldown: 25
Vidar’s Might armor
Vidar’s Pauldron of Might+
- Strength: 170
- Defense: 100
It has a passive called Relentless Might.
Vidar’s Bracers of Might+
- Strength: 169
Has a passive of increasing the damage of Combo Finishers while wearing these gauntlets or wearing the belt.
Vidar’s Belt of Might+
- Strength: 58
- Defense: 110