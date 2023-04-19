God of War Ragnarok: All New Game Plus Armor Stats

The New Game Plus mode is available in God of War Ragnarok after you complete the campaign once. You’ll have the option to start the new NG+ mode at any time when you reach the final quest, but you can choose to start it after you’ve completed everything in your first campaign.

A handful of unique armor sets are available in this mode, and several powerful armor pieces that you can unlock as you progress through the game. These armor sets have new stats, making them even more powerful. This guide covers all New Game Plus armor sets in God of War Ragnarok and their stats.

All God of War Ragnarok New Game Plus Armor & Stats

Several of these armor sets are from the base game. Although they have different stats, they have the same passives, which will be the same from your first playthrough.

Ares armor

Cuirass of Ares+

Strength: 100

Defense: 80

Vitality: 60

Luck: 60

This chest piece comes with the Rage of Ares passive.

Gauntlets of Ares+

Strength: 113

Vitality: 38

Luck: 38

This comes with the passive Enraged Might. You’ll receive this passive while wearing the bracers or the belt piece.

War Belt of Ares+

Defense 113

Vitality: 38

Luck: 38

Berserker armor

Berserker Cuirass+

Strength: 100

Defense: 40

Runic Power: 60

Vitality: 60

Cooldown: 60

Luck: 60

You have the Soulless Warrior passive. When you use a Relic, your melee attacks’ damage dramatically goes up, and the damage you receive for a short time.

Berserker Gauntlets+

Strength: 113

Runic Power: 31

Vitality: 31

Cooldown: 31

Luck: 31

You have the passive called Soulless Assault with these gauntlets and the waist armor.

Waist armor

Defense: 113

Runic Power: 31

Vitality: 31

Cooldown: 31

Luck: 31

Black Bear armor

Cloak of the Black Bear+

Strength: 120

Defense: 120

Cooldown: 40

You have the Shadow Step passive with this armor. It increases your immunity duration while you evade attacks, and any last-second evasions you make will unleash a volley of Bifröst shards against your opponents.

Wraps of the Black Bear+

Strength: 125

Defense: 25

Cooldown: 25

This comes with the Shadow Strike II passive. Your first melee attack against an opponent has increased damage after evading an enemy attack.

Belt of the Black Bear+

Strength: 25

Defense: 125

Cooldown: 25

Darkdale armor

Darkdale Plackart+

Strength: 100

Defense: 100

Runic Power: 50

Vitality: 50

This comes with the Enraged Slayer passive.

Darkdale Arm Guards+

Strength: 125

Runic Power: 31

Vitality: 31

This comes with the Raging Affliction passive. This passive becomes available while wearing these gauntlets, or the waist guard.

Darkdale Waist Guard+

Defense: 125

Runic Power: 31

Vitality: 31

Dragon Scaled armor

Dragon Scaled Breastplate+

Strength: 140

Defense: 140

It has the Dragon’s Fury passive.

Dragon Scaled Bracers+

Strength: 137

Defense: 38

It comes with the Dragon’s Rebuke passive while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.

Dragon Scaled Girdle+

Strength: 38

Defense: 137

Enlightenment armor

Spaulders of Enlightenment+

Strength: 80

Defense: 100

Runic Power: 100

It comes with a passive called Armament Focus.

Bracers of Enlightenment+

Strength: 113

Defense: 63

It comes with the passive called Runic Affliction. This passive becomes available while wearing these gauntlets or the belt armor piece.

Belt of Enlightenment+

Defense: 113

Runic Power: 63

Fallen Stars armor

Plackart of Fallen Stars+

Strength: 80

Defense: 100

Runic Power: 90

Vitality: 30

It has the passive called Arcanist’s Defense.

Bracers of the Fallen Stars+

Strength: 113

Runic Power: 56

Vitality: 19

It has the Reckless Refresh passive while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.

Waist Guard of Fallen Stars+

Defense: 113

Runic Power: 56

Vitality: 19

Fate Breaker armor

Fate Breaker Shoulder Guard+

Strength: 100

Defense: 80

Vitality: 90

Luck: 30

It has a passive ability called Raging Aftermath.

Fate Breaker Wraps+

Strength: 113

Vitality: 56

Luck: 19

It comes with the Raging Fury passive. You receive this while wearing the gauntlets or the belt armor piece.

Fate Breaker Belt+

Defense: 113

Vitality: 56

Luck: 19

Giptumadr armor

Giptumadr’s Breastplate

Strength: 80

Defense: 100

Runic Power: 30

Luck: 90

It has a passive called Fortune’s Refresh.

Giptumadr’s Gauntlets+

Strength: 113

Runic Power: 19

Luck: 56

The passive for this armor is called Fortune’s Bounty while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.

Giptumadr’s Waist Guard+

Defense: 113

Runic Power: 19

Luck: 56

Guiding Light armor

Breastplate of Guiding Light+

Strength: 100

Defense: 80

Luck: 100

It has the passive, Weapon Blessing.

Gauntlets of Guiding Light+

Strength: 113

Luck: 63

It comes with the passive Fortune’s Strike while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.

Waist Guard of Guiding Light+

Defense: 113

Luck: 63

Hunter armor

Hunter’s Pauldron+

Strength: 140

Defense: 70

Cooldown: 90

It comes with Empowered Range.

Hunter’s Gauntlets+

Strength: 131

Cooldown: 56

It comes with the passive Ranged Specialist. This passive becomes available while wearing these gauntlets or the belt.

Hunter’s Belt+

Strength: 38

Defense: 94

Cooldown: 56

Husk armor

Fortified Husk Cuirass+

Strength: 100

Defense: 180

It has the passive called Defender’s Riposte.

Fortified Husk arm guards+

Strength: 110

Defense: 65

It has the passive of Defender’s Relief. You get this passive while wearing these gauntlets or the belt armor piece.

Fortified Husk Girdle

Defense: 119

Lunda’s Lost armor

Lunda’s Lost Cuirass+

Strength: 100

Defense: 80

Runic Power: 40

Luck: 80

You will receive a passive called Vanir Poison.

Lunda’s Lost Bracers+

Strength: 113

Runic Power: 25

Luck: 50

It has a passive called Prey Upon Poison while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.

Lunda’s Lost Belt+

Defense: 113

Runic Power: 25

Luck: 50

Mani armor

Mani’s Pauldron of Wisdom+

Strength: 80

Defense: 100

Runic Power: 40

Cooldown: 80

It has a passive called Elemental Antagonise.

Mani’s Bracers of Wisdom+

Strength: 113

Runic: 25

Cooldown: 50

It comes with the passive ability called Prolonged Affliction. This passive appears while wearing these bracers or the belt armor pieces.

Mani’s Belt of Wisdom+

Defense: 113

Runic Power: 25

Cooldown: 50

Nidavellir’s Finest armor

Nidavellir’s Finest Plackart+

Strength: 80

Defense: 140

Vitality: 80

It comes with a passive called Stunning Restoration.

Nidavellir’s Finest Arm Guards+

Strength: 100

Defense: 38

Vitality: 50

It comes with a passive called Stunning Persistence while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.

Nidvellir’s Finest Waist Guard+

Defense: 138

Vitality: 50

Radiance armor

Shoulder Straps of Radiance+

Strength: 120

Defense: 70

Runic Power: 60

Luck: 60

It has the passive called Evasive Focus.

Gauntlets of Radiance+

Strength: 100

It has a passive called Realm Shift. This passive appears while wearing the bracers or the belt armor pieces.

Belt of Radiance+

Defense: 100

Raven Tears armor

Cuirass of Raven Tears+

Strength: 70

Defense: 160

Luck: 70

You will receive the Healing Mist passive.

Bracers of Raven Tears+

Strength: 94

Defense: 50

Luck: 44

It comes with a passive ability called Healing Efficacy while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.

Girdle of Raven Tears+

Defense: 144

Luck: 44

Risen Snow armor

Risen Snow Breastplate

Strength: 100

Defense: 100

Cooldown: 90

Luck: 50

This comes with the Risen Might passive.

Risen Snow Gauntlets+

Strength: 125

Cooldown: 31

Luck: 31

This has the Risen Stun passive.

Sol’s Courage

Sol’s Spaulders of Courage+

Strength: 80

Defense: 100

Vitality: 100

This has the Redemptive Rage passive.

Sol’s Wraps of Courage+

Strength: 113

Vitality: 63

It comes with passive Scathing Rage Burst while wearing these gauntlets or the belt.

Sol’s Belt of Courage+

Defense: 113

Vitality: 63

Spiritual armor

Spiritual Shoulder Straps+

Strength: 100

Defense: 80

Cooldown: 100

It has a passive ability called Arcane Strength.

Spiritual Wraps+

Strength: 113

Cooldown: 63

You receive the passive Arcane Refresh. You receive this passive while wearing the bracers or the waist armor.

Spiritual Belt

Defense: 113

Cooldown: 63

Steinbjorn armor

Steinbjorn Plackart+

Defense: 280

You receive the passive, Bloodthirsty Retaliation.

Steinbjorn Gauntlets+

Strength: 50

Defense: 125

This armor piece has a passive called Stunning Retaliation while using these gauntlets or the waist armor.

Steinbjorn Waist Guard+

Defense: 175

Surtr armor

Surtr’s Scorched Cuirass+

Strength: 120

Defense: 100

Vitality: 70

You have a passive ability called Preemptive Strike.

Surtr’s Scorched Arm+

Strength: 138

Vitality: 44

It has a passive called Aggressor’s Resolve while wearing these bracers or the waist armor.

Surtr’s Scorched Girdle+

Strength: 25

Defense: 112

Vitality: 44

Survival armor

Shoulder Guard of Survival+

Strength: 100

Defense: 100

Runic Power: 70

Vitality: 70

Cooldown: 70

Luck: 70

Wraps of Survival+

Strength: 100

Defense: 25

Runic Power: 44

Vitality: 44

Cooldown: 44

Luck: 44

Belt of Survival+

Strength: 25

Defense: 100

Runic Power: 44

Vitality: 44

Cooldown: 44

Luck: 44

Undying Pyres armor

Bracers of Undying Pyres+

Strength: 100

Defense: 80

Runic Power: 80

Cooldown: 40

It has a passive called Protective Momentum. When you have Permafrost, Immolation, or Maelstrom skill gauge and it is fully charged, you gain a shield that prevents the first hit from being taken but resets the gauge.

Bracers of Undying Pyres+

Strength: 113

Runic Power: 50

Cooldown: 25

It comes with the passive called Momentous Mastery while wearing these gauntlets or the waist armor.

Girdle of Undying Pyres

Defense: 113

Runic Power: 50

Cooldown: 25

Vidar’s Might armor

Vidar’s Pauldron of Might+

Strength: 170

Defense: 100

It has a passive called Relentless Might.

Vidar’s Bracers of Might+

Strength: 169

Has a passive of increasing the damage of Combo Finishers while wearing these gauntlets or wearing the belt.

Vidar’s Belt of Might+