How to avoid the Snowpoint City Gym softlock in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back the challenging Gym Leaders of the Sinnoh region. This includes Candice and her ice Gym in Snowpoint City — and if you’re not careful, you could get completely stuck inside.

As Pokemon analyst @eclipse_tt displayed on Twitter, it’s possible to get trapped among the snowballs at the center of the Snowpoint City Gym. You can’t push them aside once you’re down there, forcing you to start from an earlier save. Fortunately, avoiding the fall isn’t too difficult: just be extra cautious around the stairs in the center of the room. Make sure you have a backup save before entering the Gym too, as an extra precaution. You definitely don’t to lose all your hard-earned progress.

BDSP BUGS & GLITCHES #7



✨It's possible to skip the entire Snowpoint City's Gym Puzzle as well as all the Trainer Battle and go straight to the Gym Leader in few single steps!



Truly a godsend for Speedrunners!



⬇️ More Below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YTtUPtxnVT — Eclipse 🌑 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝐤𝖗𝖆𝖎 𝖀𝖒𝖇𝖗𝖆! (@eclipse_tt) November 21, 2021

Eclipse’s thread also details a speedrunning technique: it’s possible to slip and slide your way right past all those snowballs and hills and go right up to Candice herself. Attempting this may result in the aforementioned softlock, so be warned. If you’ve already conquered the Snowpoint City Gym, you can always rematch the Gym Leader here too.

If you want your own ice-type Pokemon, you can evolve Eevee into Glaceon. That’s one of many special evolutions in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The list includes changes like Clefairy into Clefable, Nosepass into Probopass, and more.