How to find and use Remote Explosives in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

There is a diverse set of new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 and the Remote Explosives are proving to be one of the handiest. With it, players can take out large sections of buildings and even wipe out most of an opponent’s health bar. As the item is already tied to some weekly challenges in game, it is crucial to know how to obtain it right away and use it to its best potential.

If you’re looking for a set of Remote Explosive in no time, players can purchase the Epic-rarity item from Peely in The Daily Bugle for 774 Gold. The NPC can be discovered in the apartment building set in the top-right corner of the named location. However, a cheaper route to take is by finding Remote Explosives in chests or as ground loot. With it being Epic-rarity, it can be a pain to come by, but there is typically at least two sets of Remote Explosives in each point of interest.

Once obtained, it can then be thrown by pressing the same button you use to shoot weapons with and then detonated with the weapon zoom button. If you have happened to place it in the wrong spot, the item can also be picked up again as long as it is still intact.

Best of all, the item can be key to earning mass amounts of XP. For instance, as it is excellent for taking down buildings, one milestone in the game will reward you XP just for destroying structures. You can also do this to complete one of quests in Week 2.

