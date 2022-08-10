Anomaly Tickets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be items you can use at the Smithy at Elgado Outpost. These are useful tickets that you can use whenever you’re attempting to do work on your Qurious Armor or Weapon crafting. How you go about acquiring these might be a little confusing. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Anomaly Tickets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Anomaly Tickets in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The best way to earn Anomaly Tickets is by speaking with Bahari the Scientist every so often. You’ll see a yellow text above his head following the completion of Anomaly Investigations. You want to talk with him regularly when you return to Elgado Outpost, and he will offer you some for free. We recommend periodically completing Anomaly Investigations to ensure you receive these tickets, and you can use them in your Qurious Armor and Weapon crafting projects.

Not only will you want to use Anomaly Tickets at the Smithy, but make sure you’re regularly picking up Amber Essence and Amber Essence+ from Anomaly Investigations. Amber Essence is much the more familiar material. You can find Amber Essence+ by turning in your Investigation Coins to Bahari, but these will be available over time. A good way to quickly earn these coins is to complete Anomaly Research tasks for Bahari.

Anomaly Investigations will be tough encounters. We recommend making sure you go into them with a ready Monster Hunting team. The first few levels of these quests are not too challenging, but eventually, you will want to make sure you’re using armor and weapons that have gone through the Qurious crafting process, further boosting them and making them even better based on your playstyle.