How to get Bark Brown Dye in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV has a ton of different cosmetics to collect for its glamour system. With such a wide variety of items in the game, if can be hard to keep track of where to get them all. Many dye items are used to give these glamours extra customization, or to change the color of housing items. Bark Brown Dye is a dye that gives clothes and items a light brown appearance. Here is where you can find Bark Brown Dye in Final Fantasy XIV.

Where to buy Bark Brown Dye in Final Fantasy XIV

Bark Brown Dye is simple to acquire provided you know where to look. It is purchasable in all of the major cities added over the years for 40 gil. You can find it at specific dye or trade good vendors throughout Eorzea.

The easiest vendor NPCs to purchase Bark Brown Dye include:

Alaric – Old Gridania (X:14.3, Y:8.8)

Nanabe – Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X:12.2, Y:11.0)

Unsynrael – Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:6.0, Y:12.3)

Other vendors that have Bark Brown Dye in their wares include:

Kasumi – The Gold Saucer (X:7.2, Y:7.3)

Eilonwy- The Firmament, Ishgard (X:12.2, Y:14.2)

Frine – The Pillars, Ishgard (X:6.0, Y:9.9)

Tokohana – Kugane (X:12.9, Y:12.2)

Outside of using Bark Brown Dye to color your gear and housing items, it can also show up as a useful point gain in the weekly Fashion Report event. Sometimes all it takes is a simple color switch to make the necessary point threshold and obtain the maximum reward for the week. Just be sure to complement it with the right hairstyle and you will be as good as gold…or brown in this case.