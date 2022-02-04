How to get different weapons in Apex Legends Control mode

Along with Mad Maggie and Prestige skins, Apex Legends’ Season 12 introduces a 18-player domination-style limited-time mode known as Control. As this is wildly different than the game’s basic battle royale component, much of Control’s mechanics will be foreign to even veteran players. This includes how legends obtain weapons and their attachments, as the mode mainly revolves around pre-made weapon loadouts. Though, there are a few ways to improve your artillery.

Upgrading weapon loadouts

Compared to Battle Royale and Arena, those in Control will mainly be left with the weapons provided in the five preset loadouts offered before spawning. These feature blue-rarity weapons such as the R-99, Rampage, Hemlok, Triple Take, and P2020. However, you can increase your weapon’s rarity and power by reaching the Rating tier goals given to you in-game. This can be done through capturing objectives, earning eliminations, and nabbing elimination assists.

You can also max out your Rating to reach its gold tier goal, resulting in all both your primary and secondary weapons being upgraded to gold-rarity. In addition, the attachments given from these loadouts can also be upgraded once reaching your next Rating goal.

Weapons exclusive to care packages

One major difference that separates Control from other LTMs is that you won’t be able to find weapons sitting around on the maps. Instead, players will need to wait for a care package to drop in a random location — which happens every few minutes — to discover a new gun. Expect these care packages to be hot commodities, as they are the only way to obtain weapons not found in the preset loadouts. So far, we know this includes the Alternator and G7 — each having a high chance of being gold-rarity.

