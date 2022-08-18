Flame Gold is hard to earn currency in Tower of Fantasy. It is only gained from one source, and the time you have to earn and spend it is limited. Like many other free-to-play games, Tower of Fantasy features various currencies. Some of this currency can be earned, while others have to be bought. This guide will explain how to get Flame Gold in Tower of Fantasy.

How to earn Flame Gold in Tower of Fantasy

Flame Gold is an extremely rare currency that can only be earned in one specific manner. Flame Gold is directly tied to the currently running Limited time Banner. You will earn one Flame gold each time you pull on the Limited-time Banner.

If you save up to 120 Flame Gold, you can exchange them for featured SSR weapons via the Limited Store. The Limited-time Banner can only be pulled with Red Nucleus. This currency can only be earned via in-game events or purchased with real money. As you can imagine, making Flame Gold becomes difficult unless you spend a decent amount of real money to pull the gacha repeatedly.

Think of Flame Gold as a pity system rather than a traditional currency. If you have 120 Flame Gold, you can use the Limited Store to directly purchase the exact SSR weapon you want, rather than relying on pure luck to earn it. This system does come with a drawback, however. To find the Limited Store, click on the button in the bottom left corner of the screen as pictured below in the Special Orders menu.

After a Limited-time Banner ends, all Flame Gold will be converted to Black Gold. This gives you a tiny window of time to try and earn and spend Flame Gold at any given time. Black Gold is used in the special market to exchange for regular weapons.

Start saving up your Red Nucleus, pull the Limited-time Banner gacha, and remember to spend any Flame Gold you have before it’s gone.