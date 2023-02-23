How to get Scrap Metal in Blox Fruits

Blox Fruits is a popular Roblox game that has a vast open world for players to explore. The game is all about exploring islands, battling enemies, and becoming a powerful pirate. As a player, you need to gather resources to enhance your gameplay experience, and one of the essential resources is Scrap Metal. This guide will discuss how to get Scrap Metal in each sea of Blox Fruits and what you can do with it.

How can you get Scrap Metal?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scrap Metal is a common material, but it can be tricky to get it. It is usually dropped by NPC enemies when you kill them, and there are a few particular ones in each sea with higher chances of dropping it. Here are the best NPC to farm Scrap Metal from in all seas of Blox Fruits.

How to get Scrap Metal in the First Sea

The best place to look for Scrap Metal in the First Sea is Pirate Village. You need to find the Burtes and kill them to get Scrap Metal. They are level 41 to 46 enemies, so you should have a somewhat matching level to defeat them.

How to get Scrap Metal in the Second Sea

You can get Scrap Metal in the Second Sea by killing the Swan Pirates. You can find these NPCs in the Kingdom of Rose. Killing them is a lot harder since they are level 775, so be careful when you farm Scrap Metal from them.

How to get Scrap Metal in the Third Sea

Lastly, in the Third Sea, you must go to Turtle Island and find the Jungle Pirate NPCs. These are the most powerful enemies from the bunch standing at level 1900, but they also have better chances of dropping Scrap Metal.

Once you have enough Scrap Metal, you can upgrade various items using the blacksmith NPC, which is located on different islands. The blacksmith can upgrade your swords, guns, and other weapons using Scrap Metal and other materials like wood, leather, and cloth.