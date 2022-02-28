How to get the Banished Knight’s Halberd +8 in Elden Ring

Getting the Banished Knight’s Halberd +8 grants players a relatively easy and likely significant upgrade to their arsenal in Elden Ring. The Halberd drops from an invader who spawns in the west of the Liurnia of the Lakes region, to the north of the Minor Erdtree there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting from the Crystalline Woods site of grace at the western base of the Raya Lucaria Academy plateau, continue west onto the dry land with the Erdtree to the south. Continue toward it, past the Cuckoo’s Evergoal and into a grouping of large rocks with a small forest at their bottom. Shortly after arriving, Edgar the Revenger will invade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He’s not the toughest invader, and beating him is a matter of spacing and timing. His health pool is fairly small, making an easier fight even simpler. The Halberd +8 he’s got hits hard, so counter-attack as he winds up his swings.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Edgar drops the Banished Knight’s Halberd +8 when killed, along with a Shabriri Grape, a Furlcalling Finger Remedy, and five Raw Meat Dumplings.

Be aware that adding this item to your inventory will automatically update your maximum weapon level to +8 for matchmaking purposes, meaning players without this high of a weapon level might not be able to cooperate with or invade you, and vice versa.