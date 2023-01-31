How to get the Chun-Li skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is known for collaborating with big profiles, which often leads to releasing exclusive cosmetics and skins. One of these collaborations was with another popular video game franchise Street Fighter which saw the addition of different character skins to Fortnite, including that of Ryu and Chun-Li. While there are an insane number of skins in Fortnite if you are interested in knowing how to get the Chun-Li skin in it, refer to the guide below.

How to unlock Chun-Li skin in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Anyone that has played Street Fighter before will know about Chun-Li as she is the first female fighter to ever appear in a street fighter game. She is a committed law enforcement officer who shares her father’s commitment to justice and conviction that the innocent should always be protected at all costs. Although a calm and composed person in general, Chun-Li is a highly trained officer that can easily wreak havoc when needed.

Unfortunately, in order to acquire Chun-Li’s skin in Fortnite, you’ll need to use real money or V-Bucks. The skin costs 1600 V-Bucks as a standalone item but can also be bought with the Ryu & Chun Li Bundle for 2,200 V-Bucks.

You can choose either the skin’s default style or the Nostalgic version. Either way, the skin is currently not available in the in-game shop, so you’ll have to wait for it to come back in the in-game shop. There is also a possibility that Fortnite collaborates with Street Fighter again, which would likely see the return of all the Street Fighter skins in the shop.