How to get the Concealing Veil in Elden Ring

If you are interested in becoming an assassin, you may want to get your hands on the Concealing Veil. This talisman is used by the Black Knife Assassins to help them easily take down their targets. When you have this talisman equipped, it will conceal your presence from foes as long as you are crouching. It is great for those who want to remain stealthy. Here is how you can get the Concealing Veil in Elden Ring.

To obtain this talisman, you first need to make your way to the Altus Plateau. This is the region to the north of Liurnia. To reach this area, you will either need to find the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and take the Grand Lift of Dectus or traverse the dungeons that connect Liurnia to the plateau. Once in the area, make your way west to the lake area next to the hill covered in caravans. You will enter the plateau through this area if you go through the dungeons.

In the lake area, stick to the cliff wall to find the Sage’s Cave. Go through the cave and make your way through to the end where the boss arena is. The boss of this cave is the Black Knife Assassin. Throughout the fight, the boss will be invisible. You can determine their location by watching the ground for footsteps or by using a spirit summon. Spirit summons will automatically be able to tell where the boss is at all times, making them extremely useful during the fight.