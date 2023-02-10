How to get the Harlowe skin in Fortnite – All variants

Harlowe skin is a popular choice among Fortnite players as it has multiple variations, ultimately providing players with different options. It’s a no-brainer that most players would like to own the skin and add it to their collection, but not many might know how to unlock it. Hence, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to get the Harlowe skin in Fortnite, including all its variants.

How to unlock Harlowe skin in Fortnite – All variants

Screenshot by Gamepur

Harlow was released on December 5th, 2021, as part of the Deep Future Outlaw Set. It is an Epic skin and could be obtained during Chapter 3: Season 1. However, unlike most skins in the game, it couldn’t be directly bought from the in-game shop as it could only be unlocked through the season’s battle pass. Hence, players needed to shell out 950 V-Bucks for the battle pass and reach specific milestones to unlock its variations. Nevertheless, here is how one could have unlocked each variant of the skin through the battle pass:

Racing Suit – Spend eight Battle Stars on Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 9

Future Frost -Spend twenty Battle Stars on Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 1

Photo Negative – Spend twenty Battle Stars on Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 3

Scarlet Blackout – Spend 20 Battle Stars on Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 4

Gilded Reality – Spend 20 Battle Stars on Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass Page 5

Unfortunately, it might be evident by now that the skin could only be acquired through the Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass. Hence, it’s not attainable in the game anymore unless Epic Games decides to add the skin to the in-game shop rotation. That said, Epic Games continues to add new skins to the game, and while you might not be able to obtain Harlowe skin and its variations anymore, there are several other skins that are equally appealing, if not better.