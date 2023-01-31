How to get the Ryu skin in Fortnite

Street Fighter’s 35th-anniversary celebration collaboration with Fortnite saw the addition of many character skins to the game. Amongst the multiple skins that were introduced, Ryu is arguably the most popular one, as he is also the primary protagonist of the Street Fighter franchise. Since many players would be interested in obtaining the Ryu skin in Fortnite, we’ve put together a guide explaining how to do so.

Related: Where does Fortnite’s name come from? Why is Fortnite called Fortnite?

How to unlock Ryu skin in Fortnite

It’s hard not to root for Ryu if you have played any Street Fighter game. He is debatably the franchise’s centerpiece and has been the primary protagonist for many of its games and movies. He is typically a modest, aloof, and self-deprecating individual. Nevertheless, Ryu is also a skilled warrior who aspires to be a martial arts master. He constantly seeks out difficult battles and travels widely. Ultimately, he is the complete opposite of his childhood friend Ken, who is very fiery.

Like Chun-Li’s skin, Ryu’s skin costs 1600 V-Bucks. It can also be purchased with Ryu & Chun-Li bundle for 2200 V-Bucks. Unfortunately, you cannot obtain the skin for free through any method.

Ryu’s skin comes in two variations being default and Battle. If you are interested in buying the skin, you’ll have to wait for it to appear in the in-game shop, as it is out of rotation. There’s also a chance that Fortnite and Street Fighter will work together once more, in which case all of the Street Fighter skins will return to the store. Regardless, it is a fantastic skin that most players would like to add to their collection.