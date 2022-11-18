How to get the Season 1 Battle Pass for free with Xfinity in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are still very young, but the games have already done plenty of promotions that offer free XP tokens and cosmetics. However, Xfinity customers have been given the best offer of all. Those subscribed to the interest service can currently obtain the Season 1 Battle Pass at no price at all, and it even features everything from free COD points to Operator skins. Here’s how to get MW2 and Warzone 2.0’s Season 1 Battle Pass through Xfinity.

How can Xfinity customers can get the MW2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Battle Pass?

Firstly, it is important to note that you must be an active Xfinity subscriber to take advantage of the giveaway — so past members will not be able to get the Battle Pass. Customers can begin getting the Season 1 pass for free by heading to the Xfinity website’s Rewards tab. The page will prompt you to log in, and upon doing so the Season 1 Battle Pass will be listed alongside its many other benefits. Once the offer is redeemed, a unique code will appear and should then be entered on Call of Duty’s Redemption Center webpage to be instantly given the pass in-game.

You can confirm if the code has been entered successfully by going to the games’ Battle Pass tab and seeing if you have been granted the Sector A0 instant rewards — which includes the new Zeus Operator and a Blueprint for the Vel 46. You should also notice that the Battle Pass works far differently from those in past Call of Duty titles. It now requires that players gain Battle Tokens to unlock each Battle Pass reward and move through each sector.

Those with enough Battle Tokens can then forge their own path when going from sector to sector. Though, you may want to take a specific route to get the Battle Pass’s best rewards as soon as possible. Although it lends the opportunity to get skins, Blueprints, and COD Points, you can even be granted the powerful BAS-P SMG and Victus XMR sniper rifle.