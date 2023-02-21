How to get the Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact

To lure the Traveler and Paimon into participating in The Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl in Genshin Impact, Arataki Itto is giving away an Unattributed Ramen Voucher as the event’s ultimate reward. According to the Arataki Leader, this voucher can be used in exchange for “a free bowl of ramen for two months straight.” Whether you should believe the playful half-Oni is debatable, but participating in the exciting Arataki Beetle Brawl is something that no Traveler should miss out on.

Unlocking the Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact

To embark on your journey to unlock the Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact, you must head to Inazuma City, where you can start the event’s quest, “Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl.” Arataki Itto and his comrades will gleefully welcome your arrival, after which the Arataki’s head honcho will persuade you to participate in his Beetle Brawl event in exchange for free ramen for the next two months. Fortunately, ramen is not the only incentive you are given for this event, as participants will be rewarded with Talent Level-Up Materials, Mora, Hero’s Wits, and even free Primogems.

After agreeing to help Itto in exchange for an Unattributed Ramen Voucher in Genshin Impact, you will be transported to a small island northwest of Ritou. After some comical dialogue and a brief introduction sequence to how Beetle Brawls work, you will unlock the ability to fast-travel to this unnamed island for the rest of the event’s duration. Next, you must defeat all five contenders of The Almighty Arataki Extraordinary and Exhilarating Extreme Beetle Brawl, the first of whom is Pain-Grocer. Her Mallet the Smasher is incredibly easy to defeat with mechanics similar to the tutorial you completed earlier.

Next, you must face Wizard Moneybags in Genshin Impact, whose Triple-Strike Gunblade Mage has a ranged Electro AoE attack. The fourth competitor will be The Cage-Maker, whose Super-Heavy Defensive Formation Beetle has a special magical protection that can only be struck when the Beetle is blinking. Finally, Grand Rook Sennichi’s Whirling Wrecker-Wheel will introduce you to the defensive Electro orb mechanic before you move on to facing Grandmaster Hanakado’s Ironclad Bettle King. This final battle will test you on all the mechanics you have experienced up to this point in the event. Once Hanakado has been defeated, you must wait one in-game day to receive your Unattributed Ramen Voucher reward in Genshin Impact.

From our experience, Itto’s entire Beetle Brawl event should take you no less than 20 minutes to complete. While the rewards mentioned above are certainly worth it, the Unattributed Ramen Voucher does not serve any purpose other than an exclusive souvenir for the event in Genshin Impact.