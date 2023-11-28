How to get the Tributary Emblem in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Emblem rotations in Destiny 2 are always worth it for players looking to capture that last missing piece. The Tributary Emblem is a great piece to add to your collection, especially if you’re a fan of the Iron Banner event.

The Season of the Wish has begun, with the next Iron Banner event approaching. To help celebrate the event, Bungie is bringing back the Tributary Emblem for the “Iron Banana.” I’m a fan of collecting myself and appreciate a good emblem as much as the next person, so I put together a guide that’ll go over how to unlock it once it arrives on December 5, 2023.

Related: Destiny 2 Ragnhild-D God Roll Guide – PvP and PvE

How Do I Unlock the New Emblem?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlocking banners during the Iron Banner event is quite simple in theory but hard in practice. The first goal is to qualify for the Iron Banner by completing the qualification matches beforehand. For new players, you’ll first want to complete the new light quests until you reach the point where you can speak to Lord Shaxx. This quest step should become available after you gain access to the Tower on Earth. Once you get to the Tower, speak to Lord Saladin in the Tower Courtyard, then open your director to complete your placement matches.

Once you’ve completed your placement, you’ll be assigned a rank. All this does is match you up with players around your skill level. You’ll want to continue participating in Iron Banner PvP matches and winning to earn more points to rank up faster. As for unlocking emblems, you must complete specific objectives as you play your matches.

Related: Destiny 2 Server Status – is Destiny 2 Down?

To give you an example of an emblem I’ve unlocked while going after “The Golden Standard” emblem, I completed the “One Fell Swoop” triumph, which had me land final blows on the entire enemy team before any of them respawned. You can complete that one as well, along with triumphs such as “Seven Deadly,” “Warlord,” “Fifth Horseman,” “Iron Legend,” “Usurper,” and “Ghost Wolf.” When the Tributary is released on December 5, there will most likely be a similar objective that’ll have to be completed to be given the emblem. In the meantime, polish your PvP skills by participating in the Crucible as soon as possible.