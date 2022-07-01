How to solve the Graveyard Puzzle in Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Cuphead might be focused on bosses, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t additional challenges to solve as you explore the new island in The Delicious Last Course DLC. The Graveyard Puzzle can be particularly tricky to parse out, so read on to learn how to handle it.

Before the Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course graveyard puzzle

There are two steps to making the puzzle available. The first is to actually find the graveyard. It’s in the middle of the island, so you can either move clockwise and fight Glumstone the Giant and Mortimer Freeze to get there, or move counterclockwise and battle the Moonshine Mob and Esther Winchester. Alternatively, you can skip bosses altogether by taking the hidden path. Take a look at the screenshot below. If you walk directly behind the shop, you can slip through the trees and move right down to the graveyard.

To actually activate the puzzle, you’ll need one more thing: the Broken Relic. It’s one of the new items in Porkrind’s Emporium added in the DLC, and it’ll only cost you a single coin. With this in your inventory (it doesn’t have to be equipped), ghosts will appear when you examine the tombstones in the graveyard.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course graveyard puzzle solution

Here’s the thing about this puzzle: the solution is different for everyone. You need to examine the three correct tombstones in the bunch. Fortunately, the method for solving it is universal. At the north side of the island, between Porkrind’s Emporium and the Glumstone the Giant, is a series of winners’ stands. Speaking to the three racers there will tell you which tombstones to examine.

Look at the screenshot above; notice that the words “right” and “up” appear in the third-place finisher’s speech bubble. That means the third tombstone in the sequence is the top right one. Talk to all three racers, from first to second to third, to learn your personal combination. Examine the tombstones in that order, and the center one will glow. If you then examine this, you’ll be asked if you want to “take a nap.” Choose yes to enter a dream state where you can face the secret Angel and Devil boss.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course graveyard puzzle reward

The boss fight is the big prize here — see our Angel and Devil boss guide for the strategy to take them down. However, there’s a secondary prize that you can take with you for the rest of the game. Upon beating the boss, the Broken Relic will transform into the Cursed Relic, a charm that limits you to just a single point of HP when equipped. It’s not the happiest prize, but it is an extra tool for folks who want to ramp up the Cuphead challenge even further.