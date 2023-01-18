How to use a Falcon Scout in Fortnite

Although Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 features a medieval map, that is not stopping the battle royale from holding futuristic items that shake up how players go about their matches. The Falcon Scout is a clear example of this, as it is a robotic bird with numerous technological functions. It can be used to identify nearby enemies, though it can also carry squadmates to far-away locations. Here’s everything the Falcon Scout is capable of doing in Fortnite.

How does the Falcon Scout work in Fortnite

The Falcon Scout is arguably the most useful tool in all battle royale and Zero Build modes. On its own, those who find and activate the bird can switch to its viewpoint and fly around the map. It’s even quite swift, as holding down the sprint button will lend it a brief speed burst. That said, the Falcon Scout’s primary function is scanning and automatically pinging opponents nearby. This action can be done with your shooting button, and there is no limit as to how many times it can be performed.

Secondly, the item comes packaged with a tractor beam that carries a single item or player when the Falcon Scout flies above them. This even includes downed teammates, ultimately allowing you to get them to safety. However, it is worth noting that the falcon will need to be brought back to your character in order to retrieve its held items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Despite the many benefits, the device does have some drawbacks. All Falcon Scouts picked up will only bear 100 health, making them destructible in just a few shots. If this happens, you must then wait eight seconds until the item can be used again. As shown above, a yellow signal meter indicating the distance from its user is displayed to the right of the falcon’s reticle. When the meter is empty, signaling that the Falcon is too far from its user, the item will shut down and go on a short cooldown.

Aside from this bird, the latest chapter has already debuted a wide variety of tools never-before-seen by players. For instance, the Guardian Shield is a one-of-a-kind blockade that stops all incoming enemy gunfire, whether it is thrown down or held by a player. Meanwhile, those looking to do mass amounts of damage may set their sights on the Ex-Caliber Rifle, a single-shot weapon that even comes in Mythic rarity.