IO Guard Location in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 2 is to damage IO Guards, and for this you will need to know where they spawn. IO Guards have a lot of shields, but not a huge amount of health, and can be armed with a range of weapons from standard SMGs and Assault Rifles to IO Tech weapons that hit very hard.

There are currently only a limited number of locations where players can find IO Guards. They do not spawn at every UFO, or at every Satellite Base, but you can find the guaranteed spawns below. We do expect more IO Guards to be added to the map as the Season goes on, so we will keep this guide up to date as this happens.

It also seems that the spawn locations of the the flying UFOs at the start of each round can interfere with IO Guard spawns, so if you visit any location and there are no Guards there, you can try again in the next round.

