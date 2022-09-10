Is Splatoon 3’s campaign co-op? Answered

Even though it’s best known for its PvP paintball fights, the Splatoon series has also always had a single player campaign. These campaigns haven’t always been the biggest or flashiest, but they’re a good way to get acquainted with the world of Splatoon, while learning the ropes along the way. Splatoon 3’s campaign, though, is the biggest of the bunch, and has more to offer than some might expect. But with all the other multiplayer modes in the game, what are your options here?

Which parts of Splatoon 3 can be played co-op?

Splatoon 3’s campaign is solo play only, meaning you’ll have to take on the dangers of Alterna all on your own. But that doesn’t mean you don’t have other options. There are quite a few ways to team up with friends for some collaborative inking. The main offering is the PvE Salmon Run mode, which will have you fighting off fishy foes ranging in size from small to skyscraper, all while collecting newly-throwable Golden Eggs. In a nice change, Salmon Run is no longer time restricted like it was in Splatoon 2, meaning you can jump in at any time.

Splatoon 3 also makes it quite a bit easier to group up with friends for its PvP game modes like Turf War. Unlike in previous entries, you can now easily create a party to go into battle with. You can also drop in on their games by selecting their hologram in the lobby, although using this method does have some drawbacks. First, grouping up this way leaves a chance you won’t be on your friend’s team for the match. Second, we’ve noticed there tend to be more connection errors here than there are in standard multiplayer rooms.