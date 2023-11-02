Minot Hawthorne Error In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – How To Fix

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign will be the first wave of content for eager players, dropping a week ahead of the full release. However, a few issues are cropping up, such as the Minot Hawthorne Error.

These error codes vary in severity, and when it comes to the Minot Hawthorne Error code in Modern Warfare 3, there are a few ways you can take care of it. It’s an error code that can prevent players from getting into the game. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the Minot Hawthorne Error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

What Is The Minot Hawthorne Error in Modern Warfare 3?

Image via Activision

Unfortunately, when the Minot Hawthorne Error appears when you attempt to launch the Modern Warfare 3 campaign is because of a backend issue. The developers did not properly enable the campaign to work for certain players, and even if you’re flagged to play the game and purchased the pre-order of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it won’t let you into the game. This is unfortunately a relatively common issue with the Call of Duty HQ and has happened to several players who are trying to get into Modern Warfare 3.

There have been several other issues surrounding the Modern Warfare 3 early-access campaign, such as the Disc Required bug that has plagued several players, or even Dev Error 841.

How to Fix The Minot Hawthorne Error in Modern Warfare 3

Because the problem is on the developer side, and there’s little you can do about it. You’ll have to wait until the development team working on Modern Warfare 3 see the flagged issue, and come up with a quick fix. Supposedly, this should be pretty quick for them to track down. While you’re waiting for this to happen, I would recommend dropping out of Modern Warfare 3, restarting your game entirely, and waiting for the update to come through. It shouldn’t be a huge update, thankfully.

The problem may take longer than we can predict, and playing another game might be a good alternative as the development team resolves this issue for Moden Warfare 3 players. The issue should fade away before the weekend, and well before Modern Warfare 3 officially releases on November 10, 2023. Again, there’s nothing you can do on your side, but restarting your Modern Warfare 3 game and stepping away from it would be a good idea.