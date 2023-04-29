Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Alignment Control Center Collectibles & Where to Find Them

The Alignment Control Center is one of the many areas you can find while playing through Koboh in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It’s close to the center of the massive region, not too far away from Rambler’s Reach Outpost.

Like many areas, there are a handful of collectibles that you can find and add to your growing collection. While there are only a few, they are tricky to track down and find. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Alignment Control Center collectibles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find Every Alignment Control Center Collectible in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are 4 collectibles for you to find in the Alignment Control Center while exploring Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. This is an area that you can find while searching the main area, and you might have received a tip from Turgle who suggested that you go down to find more High Republic technology. You may need additional abilities unlocked to find everything in this area.

There are three types of collectibles that you’ll find while exploring this area. You will find: Chests, Databank entries, and Treasures.

All Alignment Control Center Chest locations in Jedi: Survivor

There are two chests for you to track down inside the Alignment Control Center in Jedi: Survivor.

Chest Locations Chest Collection Description Rewards Chest Location 1 You can find this one underneath the platform, leading to the Alignment Control Center. It’s in a small alcove behind the Meditation Point. You will need to unlock the Dash ability to reach this area and grab the chest. Harmony Pommel for Lightsaber TBA TBA TBA TBA

All Alignment Control Center Databank locations in Jedi: Survivor

You will only find one Databank entry at the Alignment Control Center in Jedi: Survivor.

Databank Location Databank Collection Description Databank Location 1 On the far side of the room, next to the closed door will be a Force Echo. You can interact with it, and gain the one and only Databank entry at this location.

All Alignment Control Center Treasure locations in Jedi: Survivor

Only one Treasure is inside the Alignment Control Center in Jedi: Survivor.