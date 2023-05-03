Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How To Find the Chamber of Fortitude Treasure

There are several Jedi Chambers for you to find while you play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. These are designed to test your skills, with a handful of them revolving around unique puzzles that you have to try to complete and reach the end.

The Chamber of Fortitude is one of the easier chambers, as it features a combat challenge. However, not every collectible in this chamber is easy to track down. The Treasure inside this chamber is well hidden, and it might take some time to track down. We definitely had trouble learning its location. This guide covers how to find the Treasure in the Chamber of Fortitude in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Find The Treasure in the Chamber of Fortitude in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you complete the combat trial inside the Chamber of Fortitude, one of the many High Republic Chambers you can find on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor, you can do is begin tracking down the five collectibles that you can look for in this area. Of these five, there is only one Treasure for you to find, and it’s in a hidden spot.

You won’t have to traverse any difficult-to-find ledges for you to climb. Instead, it’s in the most commonly overlooked location in the chamber: the pots. You can destroy the pots on the ground and need to use your lightsaber to take them out. We recommend using the Double-Bladed saber to effectively slice through them and break them apart.

We were able to find the Treasure on the far left side of the room. This is after we had already run through the entire chamber, cutting up every pot we came across. Naturally, this was the last area we looked at, and we were able to find the Treasure, which turned out to be a Datadisk. This is an item you can take to Zee in Jedi: Survivor, and they’ll offer you a wide range of items for you to give to them.

This is the only Treasure at this location, so once you’ve found it, you’re free to continue exploring. There are a handful of other collectibles in the other room, the Corroded Silo, that you might be trying to find.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

