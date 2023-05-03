Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – How to Unlock All Derelict Dam Elevators

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s level design has it so when you reach certain parts of the game, there are shortcuts you can create to make returning those locations much easier. For example, the Derelict Dam contains two elevator shortcuts for you to unlock.

These elevators make it much easier for you to explore the different levels of a Jedi: Survivor level. However, unlocking them means you need to activate them. The two in the Derelict Dam region are not easy to find, and they unlock access to more collectibles. This guide covers how to unlock all Derelict Dam Elevators in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Where to Unlock All Derelict Dam Elevators in Jedi: Survivor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of the two Derelict Dam Elevators you need to find in Jedi: Survivor, one is far more difficult than the other. The first elevator can be found with the help of a Roller Mine. After you make your way through the Derelict Dam when you first arrive, and you blow a hole through the Roller Mine entrance, you can now break through a large wall blocking your path.

This wall is to the right of the Workbench in the Derelict Dam, next to a Prospector who is worried about his friends. Stand near the Roller Mine entrance, and have it follow you over to this Workbench. When it gets close, use Force Pull on it, and then use Force Push on the large breakable wall, smashing it open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you’ve smashed it open, you can make your way through this area, and there will be a rope you can use to climb to the top. Continue following the path, and then you’ll find yourself at the top where you can activate the elevator and freely summon it as a helpful shortcut in Jedi: Survivor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second elevator is much trickier. This leads up to the second elevated location you can find at the Derelict Dam and contains several final collectibles you need to find. The only way to access this area is to head to Boiling Bluff and make sure you’ve completed the Jedi: Survivor campaign to have access to the Confuse: Large Fauna ability.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, when you reach this area, there will be a large bird that you found at the Forest Array. It’s now returned to its nest, and you should be able to stand near it. Walk up to the bird, and you can use Confuse: Large Fauna on it, and it will bring to you to the top of the Derelict Dam, where you can activate the elevator and use it for the rest of your Jedi: Survivor playthrough.

Once you activate the elevator once, you can now use it at any time. The final elevator is difficult to figure out because you have to visit an entirely different location, and it’s somewhere else entirely on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor.

And that’s it! Check out our other Star Wars Jedi: Survivor guides below so you don’t miss any hidden secrets on your journey.

