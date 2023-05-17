Players must embark on an intense journey in Tears of the Kingdom to unlock the full potential of the Purah Pad. Each upgrade unlocked will offer new tools, granting invaluable information and assistance on this adventure.

With four different upgrades to unlock, getting all of them can be a challenge. Because of that, here is a guide to get every Purah Pad upgrade in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Summon Satori

How to Unlock Purah Pad Upgrades in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock Purah Pad upgrades in the Hateno Ancient Tech Lab, a couple of quests need to be cleared out:

Quest Questgiver Location Camera Work in the Depths Josha Lookout Landing Regional Phenomena (Partially) Purah Lookout Landing A Mystery in the Depths Josha Lookout Landing Hateno Village Research Lab Robbie Lookout Landing

How to Unlock the Shrine Sensor in Tears of the Kingdom

To unlock the Shrine Sensor in Tears of the Kingdom, you must fix Robbie’s hot air balloon using the auto-build ability. Once the balloon is repaired, head to the lab to receive the Shrine Sensor. By keeping it active, the Sensor will alert you to the presence of Shrines of Light nearby. It also provides a vertical indicator, helping you locate shrines on different terrain layers.

How to Complete Presenting: Hero’s Path Mode

Screenshot by Gamepur

Activate the Hero’s Path in Tears of the Kingdom to visualize your path throughout your adventure. Press the X button on the map to see your journey, including your kills, across the three terrain layers. To unlock this upgrade, collect the location data of 15 Shrines of Light, which you may have already done by this point.

How to Complete Presenting: The Travel Medallion

Screenshot by Gamepur

To access the Travel Medallion in Tears of the Kingdom, help Robbie with a problem at Akkala’s Laboratory, not Hatelia’s. First, defeat the Yiga clan members who have captured Robbie to obtain the Yiga clan robe. Next, find a chest containing the Travel Medallion prototype in the same area. Return it to Hatelia with Robbie, who will upgrade the Tablet.

How to Complete Presenting: Sensor +

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sensor + is a valuable feature for completionists and seasoned adventurers. It allows players to gather more information about photographed objects, such as an enemy or ore, and search for them. Add references of 5 types of monsters to the Hylian Compendium using the Camera to activate the Sensor. Additionally, Robbie now sells photos of missing entries, making it easier to complete the compendium sections.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers