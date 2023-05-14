Armor is essential in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to keep Link safe in battle. However, Armor can do so much more than just keep Link safe, warm, & cold. It can also disguise him and help prevent an attack from a group of Bokoblins. This guide explains how to unlock Monster Armor and find the vendor selling it, Koltin, so Link is prepared for any situation.

Where to Find Kilton and Koltin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kilton and Koltin are located around the corner from Woodland Stable. Players will see Kilton standing by a large purple balloon when they head north from the Stable. See below for a map reference for the Stable. Once Link has met Kilton, it will start a new quest called The Hunt for Bubbul Gems, and his brother Koltin will appear from within the nearby cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to Complete The Hunt for Bubbul Gems

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete The Hunt for Bubbul Gems, Link must give Koltin one Bubbul Gem. Link can kill a creature inside the cave to get one, but players may have come across these items before now because they’re dropped by Bubbulfrogs, strange creatures that only lurk in a few caves around Hyrule and the Sky Islands. We already had a few, so completed the quest before heading in to take another one from the nearby Bubbulfrog.

How to Get More Monster Armor

Screenshot by Gamepur

After giving Koltin his first Bubbul Gem and completing The Hunt for Bubbul Gems, Link will be rewarded with his first piece of Monster Armor, the Bokoblin Mask. Koltin will then head off in his balloon in search of more Bubbul Gems, and Link will get a new quest pointing them to Kilton’s location in Tarrey Town so he can find his brother the next time he appears. Koltin will now be unlocked as the Monster Armor vendor in Tears of the Kingdom, meaning Link can visit him and pick up more pieces over the course of the story. Koltin requires stacks of Bubbul Gems for further trades, so it’s worth hunting down Bubbulfrogs and collecting as many as possible while exploring Hyrule.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

