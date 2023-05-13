Tears of the Kingdom: How Much Time Passed Between BotW and TotK

While there have been a lot of games in The Legend of Zelda series, it’s extremely rare for one to be a direct sequel to another. That’s not the for Tears of the Kingdom, which takes place sometime after the previous game in the series, Breath of the Wild.

Many players may wonder how much time has passed between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom or where Tears of the Kingdom fits on the official Zelda timeline. This guide has all the details we know about how much time has passed between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, or where Tears of the Kingdom.

How long has it been between BotW and TotK?

In truth, we do not know exactly how long it’s been between Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and there has been no official word from Nintendo on the matter. However, we can make an educated guess from our time playing and believe that Tears of the Kingdom takes place only a few years, roughly 3-5, after the events of Breath of the Wild.

We know this partly due to the dialogue shared by characters in Tears of the Kingdom and the aging up of the champions, the companions who aided Link in his adventures in Breath of the Wild. For example, Sidon has grown up and become the ruler of Zora’s Domain, as have the other champions. We also know that in this brief amount of time, Hyrule was rebuilding after the previous game’s events, and you can see those efforts as you explore the world.

As for its placement in the Zelda timeline, that’s where it gets a bit more convoluted. Nearly all previous Zelda games take place in one of several timelines, each with different events that lead to their formation, but in the case of Breath of the Wild, it was confirmed that the game took place after all of the other games, and did not belong in a singular timeline. This is the same with Tears of the Kingdom, which as a direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, also does not fit into a timeline. This causes all kinds of contradictions within the franchise, like the Zora’s evolution into the Rito confirmed in Wind Waker or the several locations named after characters from each of the different timelines.

Of course, the story of Zelda games has never been too complicated, and the timeline isn’t a huge factor in the overall series. Still, it does raise some questions about how Tears of the Kingdom, and Breath of the Wild for that matter, fit in and change the history of Zelda. Right now, we don’t know, and Nintendo doesn’t look like they will be explaining it anytime soon, so fans are free to speculate.

