The Tenmaten Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is just one of the over 100 shrines players can find while exploring Hyrule, each rewarding players with items, weapons, materials, and a Light’s Blessing. It’s a little more hidden than some of the others you’ll find on your journey, but it can be relatively easy to do once you know where to look.

This guide will explain where to find the Tenmaten Shrine and what you need to do to complete it.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom Complete Strategy Guide – Quests, Shrines, & Full TotK Walkthrough

Where to Find the Tenmaten Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tenmaten Shirne is located in the northwestern area of Hyrule Field and requires you to head underground via the Elma Knolls Well, located south of Elma Knolls and east of Irch Plain. You can find the well nearby some wooden ruins overlooking the Hyrule Castle Moat. When you locate the well, jump down, and you’ll be on your way to the shrine.

How to Complete the Tenmaten Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have entered the Elma Knolls Well, you’ll find yourself in a small alcove with Brightcaps and Brightbloom Seeds scattered around a large hole. Grab these items before heading further down since it will be very dark once you enter the next area.

Once you jump down the hole, you’ll fall into some water and be in a very dark alcove. Swim north, and you’ll come across some land to get out of the water. Throw out some Brightbloom Seeds, or use the Miner’s Armor if you have it. Now with some more visibility, you can make your way down the slope where you will find some Horriblins, deal with them, and continue down until you reach a large body of water. It’s worth exploring here first, as you will discover a chest with a royal broadsword, some rocks to mine, and other materials to loot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

By the water’s edge, you’ll find some planks of wood. You’ll want to use these to get across the water to the shrine, which you should be able to see across the water, along with a Fire Like. You can use fans, rockets, or the Zora Armor, whatever you like, so long as it gets you across. Grab the wooden chest near the water’s edge since this contains a Sapphire.

Once you are across the water, take out the Fire Like, and make your way to the shrine. This shrine is a Raura’s Blessing shrine, so you don’t need to do anything else once you have made it here. Just head inside, grab your Large Zonai Charge from the chest, and the Lights Blessing. Now you can leave and get back to your adventures.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help craft, explore, and tackle challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers