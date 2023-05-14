The Zora Armor returns in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as part of the Zora’s Domain questline. While technically part of its own sidequest, the Zora Armor is needed to progress through the game, as its power is needed to ascend a waterfall that leads to an important location.

To find the Zora Armor, progress through the Zora’s Domain questline and meet Prince Sidon at Mipha’s Court. Make sure to unlock the Ihen-a Shrine near Mipha Court and the Mogawak Shrine near Zora’s Domain to make use of Tears of the Kingdom’s Fast Travel system and save yourself a lot of hassle, as you need to travel to these two areas during this quest. Eventually, Yona (Prince Sidon’s fiance) will give you the “Restoring The Zora Armor” quest at Mipha Court.

Related: Tears of the Kingdom Fan Spots Emotional Easter Egg While Cooking

How To Get The Zora Armor In The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Screenshot By Gamepur

Yona is in possession of the Zora Armor, but she needs one more component to fix it: an ancient arowana fish. In order to find out more information about this elusive fish, Yona advises Link to visit Dento, who can be found in the General Store in Zora’s Domain. Visit Dento at the back of the General Store, and he will tell you that the ancient arowana can be found near Mipha’s statue at Ploymus Mountain.

Screenshot By Gamepur

Fast travel back to Mipha Court and climb the staircase on the mountain. Refer to the map above and head to the treasure chest icon if you’re unsure where to go, as it’s near Shatterback Point. Once you’ve reached the top of the staircase, you should reach the area seen in the screenshot below, with the statue surrounded by water.

Screenshot By Gamepur

Next, you must jump into the water at the statue’s base and find the ancient arowana. There is no special trick for grabbing this fish: dash as quickly as possible and grab it when it enters your range. Once you have the fish in hand, descend the stairs, talk to Yona, and she will give Link the completed Zora Armor.

Screenshot By Gamepur

Once Link equips the Zora Armor, it will increase his swimming speed and allow him to ascend waterfalls. This can be used to continue the Zora’s Domain storyline, as Prince Sidon will eventually bottleneck the narrative during the “Sidon of the Zora” quest, telling you that you need to acquire the Zora Armor to reach the next area.

Related: Is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sold Out?

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help with crafting, exploring, and tackling challenges across Hyrule.

Tears of the Kingdom Complete Guide | Every Ability & How To Unlock Them | How to Get The Paraglider | How to Get & Use The Travel Medallion | All Armor Locations & Where to Find Them | All Construct Materials & Where to Find Them | All Shrine Locations & Strategies | How to Get More Heart Containers