If you’re wondering where the Link’s Awakening armor set is located in Tears of the Kingdom, there is no need to look any further. While many armor sets in TotK harken back to previous Zelda titles, the Link’s Awakening mask and tunic give this outfit a particular goofy, mascot feel.

However, getting your hands on the Tears of the Kingdom x Link’s Awakening crossover garb isn’t as easy as locating a chest. Instead, players must solve two unique puzzles in the North-Western Hyrule to claim their prize.

How to get Link’s Awakening mask in Tears of the Kingdom

The Mask of Awakening is hidden behind a puzzle in the Thudra Plateau

To obtain the Mask of Awakening, head to the Thundra Plateau in Hyrule Ridge (marked on the map above). Here, players will find four pillars, one representing each cardinal direction.

There are also five trees on the plateau. Players will need to cut down four of these and use Ultrahand to stick them together end-to-end as shown below. Use them to climb up the southernmost pillar.

The next step can only be completed at Noon, as this is a time-based puzzle. Players can chop down the fifth tree and use it as firewood to skip to the desired time.

Once the clock strikes 12 (noon), players will need to use the Ultrahand ability once more to lift the four logs. This time, they will need to be in an upright position facing the northern pillar to cast a shadow over the pillar (see photo below).

This will open a hole in the ground in the middle of all four pillars. A cutscene will show players the exact location. Inside, players will find a chest that contained the Mask of Awakening.

How to get Link’s Awakening Tunic in Tears of the Kingdom

The Tunic of Awakening is a little less convoluted, but it still required some legwork. To get started, players will have to trek over to Ancient Columns in the Tabanatha Frontier. It is a good idea to unlock the Skyview Tower for this area, to better see all the different areas within the region.

Once you’ve climbed to the top of the mountain and avoided the Gleeok looming nearby, you’ll need to find the pillar with the button on top. The image below shows which pillar houses the button, which can be activated by standing on top of it. This will open another door that players can hop down, leading to a chest that holds the Tunic of Awakening.

And that's it!

