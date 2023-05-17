The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a huge game, and there are plenty locations for players to find, each with various characters, quests, and potential challenges to face. The Lucky Clover Gazette is the headquarters of the newspaper of Hyrule, and it’s well worth making the trip there to get some quests and an incredibly helpful armor set.

This guide will give you the details on what the Lucky Clover Gazette is, where you can find it, and some of the quests and rewards it provides in Tears of the Kingdom.

What is the Lucky Clover Gazette in Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lucky Clover Gazette is the newspaper of Hyrule and keeps its people up to date with the latest happenings in the Kingdom. If you have visited a stable, you’ll likely have seen an NPC reading the paper at some point, who will offer some pointers or information about the work if you decide to talk with them.

Additionally, the Lucky Clover Gazette is the name of a location in Tears of the Kingdom and is the headquarters for the newspaper. It is also the starting point for a side adventure that will take players across Hyrule. These will provide great rewards, such as Rupees and the Froggy Suit, which will provide players with Slip Resistance and make climbing slippy or wet walls much easier.

Where can you find the Lucky Clover Gazette in Tears of the Kingdom?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lucky Clover Gazette is located in the Tabantha Frontier, right by Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom. To reach it, you’ll want to head northwest from Lookout Landing and follow the main road. As you travel on this road, you will eventually come to New Serenne Stable; if you do, you are on the right track. It’s worth stopping here and grabbing the nearby shrine too, since you’ll need to come back later for a quest related to the Lucky Clover Gazette.

Once that’s done, follow the road up and around Strock Lake, and you will eventually be heading towards Rito Village. You’ll know you are nearly there when it begins to get snowy. As you come towards a crossroad, you’ll notice a stable on the left-hand side as you come down towards Rito Village; this is not a stable, but the Lucky Clover Gazette. It turns out business wasn’t great, given the blizzard, so it was sold off and became the home of the newspaper.

What to Do at Lucky Clover Gazette in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The main thing you should do at the TotK Lucky Clover Gazette is pick up the side quest “Potential Princess Sightings,” as this will open up loads of side quests for you and give you a chance to earn some great rewards too.

This quest will have you travel across Hyrule to visit every stable in Tears of the Kingdom, each of which will have a new quest for you to pick up from Penn, a Rito employee of the newspaper. With each quest you complete, you’ll earn rewards and unlock additional quests in the stables, such as the “Serenade to a Giant Fairy” side quest and the Froggy Armor set, which will enable you to climb wet and slippy surfaces.

All you need to do to begin this quest is talk with the newspaper editor, Traysi, and from there, you are good to go. If you need some hints or direction at any point, you head back to the Lucky Clover Gazette and talk to Traysi, and she will provide some information on where to head next.

And that’s it! Check out our other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides below to help craft, explore, and tackle challenges across Hyrule.

