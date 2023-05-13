Tears of the Kingdom – How To Get To Rito Village

Rito Village is one of the several major villages that you need to track down while playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The village is the primary location where you’re going to find Rito and where you’re going to recruit a helpful companion, Tulin, during your adventure.

You can only find this location at a specific area, and the bridge connecting it to the mainland will be broken. There’s a simple trick to reach it, though, making your life much easier. This guide covers how to get to Rito Village in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How To Find Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find Rito Village on the northwest part of the map, to the south oyou’reHebra Mountains. If you’re starting at Central Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, make your way to the northwest, continue, and follow the road from Hyrule Ridge to Tabantha Frontier. You can also go north of the Hyrule Ridge, into the Tabantha Tundra, and then make your way to the west.

We do recommend making sure you have some form of Cold Resistance clothing or plenty of food in your inventory to protect you in this region. This is one of the tougher areas to survive as it will consistently be cold and difficult to navigate.

How to Cross Broken Bridge to Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the first locations outside Rito Village is the Lucky Clover Gazette, a notable landmark in Tears of the Kingdom. When you reach this location, speak with the person outside the Gazette sitting next to the fire. They will discuss how the road has been broken due to the blizzard, and no one has been able to get across. However, they also address how when they throw a pinecone into the fire, it creates a massive updraft, and the papers around them go flying.

This will be how you enter Rito Village in Tears of the Kingdom. You need to find a nearby pinecone you’ve ground and throw it into the fire. When you’ve done this, a large gust of air will shoot up from the fYou’llnd you can take your Glider and ride it. You’ll be able to take it across the bridge gap and make it to Rito Village.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach Rito Village, there is a Shrine at this location called Gatakis Shrine. We recommend activating it to create a fast travel point to make it faster to reach Rito Village whenever you need to return here.

