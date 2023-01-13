The 11 Best Sorceries in Elden Ring, and where to get them

Using Sorceries is one of the best and most effective strategies for success in Elden Ring, whether for PvE or PvP. With dozens of choices for any point in your playthrough, it can be hard deciding on which is the best for a given moment. This list seeks to answer those questions, showcasing eleven of the absolute best Sorceries available in Elden Ring, where the competition is steep.

Where to find the Best Sorceries in Elden Ring and What they do

Not every Sorcery on this list is suitable for low levels, but once you’ve invested in your Intelligence stat (and Faith, in one case), you’ll find that few foes won’t fall to an onslaught of spells. Our list looks to find a good balance of early and late-game choices, and by the time you reach Elden Ring’s later stages, you should be able to use some or even all of these spells.

Ancient Death Rancor

Screenshot by Gamepur

Found by defeating the Death Rite Bird in Liurnia of the Lakes, Ancient Death Rancor is good for two reasons. First, it does respectable damage with the right stats (though you’ll need to invest in both Intelligence and Faith to use it effectively). Second, and more importantly, each skull deals massive Stagger, meaning you can keep NPCs and players alike locked down with consistent usage.

Cannon of Haima

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cannon of Haima is expensive and has a glacially slow charge-up time, but the damage output and massive knockdown effects more than make up for both. The spell is better used in PvP, usually, but properly applied to the more human-sized enemies and bosses, and you can keep them well and truly grounded. You’ll need the Erudition emote and the Twinsage Glintstone Crown to open the Converted Fringe Tower, but this Sorcery can be yours once you do.

Carian Piercer

Screenshot by Gamepur

One the cheaper Sorceries on our list, Carian Piercer is one of those catch-all spells that’s good on its own or as a follow up to other, faster-firing options. You can even charge it for additional damage or play with a PvP opponent’s head as they dodge away. You’ll find the spell by defeating a Teardrop Scarab behind the gardens in Caria Manor.

Carian Slicer

Screenshot by Gamepur

Probably the best overall Sorcery in the game thanks to its low cost and frankly outlandish damage potential, Carian Slicer can and will carry you from the beginning of the game to the end, turning every enemy you encounter into ribbons. It’s good in PvE and PvP, takes low stat investment, and is fast to cast. You can buy it by giving the Royal House Scroll to any Sorcery teacher.

Collapsing Stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

There might not be many Gravity Sorceries in Elden Ring, but Collapsing Stars is by far the best. If even one of the orbs hits your opponent, they’ll stagger and be pulled a significant distance toward you, opening them up for whatever mischief you have in mind. You’ll find this spell in the War Dead Catacombs at the northernmost point of General Radahn’s arena.

Comet

Screenshot by Gamepur

A bread and butter Sorcery for the late game, you’ll find Comet behind an illusory wall before the Red Wolf of Radagon boss fog. The spell is as powerful as it is simple: press the button, and a giant, heavily damaging beam of energy leaves your staff. Comet might be expensive to cast, but you’ll get plenty of value out of the FP spent.

Gavel of Haima

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another Haima sorcery that’s almost more useful in PvP than against NPCs and bosses, the Gavel of Haima lets you summon a giant energy hammer and slam it down as many times as you have the FP and Stamina to cast it. You’ll be almost impossible to interrupt while casting, and the damage is respectable against most opponents. Better yet, you’ll get the Gavel in the Converted Fringe Tower alongside the Cannon of Haima.

Glintstone Pebble

Screenshot by Gamepur

Never doubt the effectiveness of starting spells — Glintstone Pebble is cheap, fast, and can deal a surprising amount of damage even at later levels. While there are flashier Sorceries available, if you need a consistent fallback, this spell is always a solid choice. It’s also a starting equip for the Astrologer class, and you can buy it for a paltry 1,000 Runes from both Sorceress Sellen and Thops.

Night Comet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like its brighter cousin, Night Comet is incredibly powerful but costs 14 fewer Intelligence points and 10 less FP to cast, making it a great mid-game option. With the ability to be charged and paired with other fast-casting Sorceries, you can chunk enemy health bars in just a few casts. You’ll find it hidden in Selia, Town of Sorcery, behind one of the barriers you break by lighting the braziers around the town. It’s near the town center.

Ranni’s Dark Moon

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to progress through Ranni’s questline for access to her Dark Moon spell, then make your way to the Moonlight Altar in Liurnia. Once there, you’ll need to open Chelona’s Rise by finding three phantom turtles. The effort is well worth the time spent, as this Sorcery deals massive damage and makes enemies take additional Magic damage for about a minute. If it inflicts Frostbite, that damage debuff essentially triples in effectiveness. You will need 68 Intelligence to cast Ranni’s Dark Moon, but that shouldn’t be out of the question if you’re working on a pure magic build.

Star Shower

Screenshot by Gamepur

While it might be tempting to use Stars of Ruin, that spell got a heavy nerf in patch 1.06, and Star Shower not only costs less to cast but also does more Stagger damage when any of the bolts connect. It even has the same tracking and travel distance as its more expensive cousin but isn’t locked behind a lengthy quest, nor has it received major updates one way or the other. Once you find the Conspectus Scroll, you can buy the Sorcery from either Sellen, Sellivus, or Miriel for 1,000 Runes.