Where to find Calla Lily in Genshin Impact

After fishing up Paimon from the ocean at the start of your journey in Genshin Impact, one of the first flowers you will encounter near a pond along the main road is the Calla Lily. This spritely-looking Local Specialty of Mondstadt can be used to cook Calla Lily Seafood Soup, a delicious three-star Defense-boosting meal for your party. The feline bartender Diona and the forgotten Favonius Knight Kaeya also require this particular flower for their Ascensions. If you participated in the limited-time Inazuman Irodori Festival event, you could also use the Calla Lily to make the cold beverage recipe, Rainbow Aster.

How to get Calla Lily in Genshin Impact

The easiest way to get Calla Lily in Genshin Impact is by visiting Flora’s shop near the entrance of Mondstadt City. She sells five varieties of flowers, one of which is the Calla Lily. You can purchase up to five stacks every few days. Another convenient way to acquire multiple Calla Lillies with little effort is by growing them in your Serenitea Pot. You can purchase the flower seeds from Tubby for five Realm Currency per pouch. The Furnishing “A Path of Value: Orderly Meadow” can be used to plant and harvest the Calla Lillies after roughly three days’ time. The third and most rudimentary method of procuring this pond flower is finding it in the overworld.

Best locations to farm Calla Lily in Genshin Impact

Without a doubt, the best location to farm over a dozen stacks of Calla Lily in Genshin Impact is at the lake south of Springvale, a village south of Mondstadt City. The site’s Teleport Waypoint sits at the center of the lake, from which you can easily use Mona or Ayaka to traverse the water while grabbing the Calla Lillies by the shore. A few other locations near Waypoints that we recommend visiting for Calla Lily farming are: